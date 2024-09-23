SA preview: Connection key for Scorpions resurgence

Under a new boss, the Scorpions will look to play an attacking brand to try and rise back up the ladder

Perhaps the most significant change for South Australia heading into the 2024-25 WNCL season is the shift that's taken place off the field.

Master coach Luke Williams, who guided the team to consecutive grand finals and has also overseen back-to-back titles for Adelaide Strikers in the Weber WBBL, has vacated the role and replaced by Mick Delaney.

While Williams' T20 coaching acumen saw him add the Strikers' BBL assistant coach job to his WBBL responsibilities this summer, the demand for his service in global competitions such as India's WPL and The Hundred in the UK meant he was absent for SA's final WNCL matches last season.

The subsequent review of a disappointing 2023-24, in which SA slumped from second to sixth on the seven-team table, saw an overhaul aimed at bringing greater continuity and potentially a climb back up the ladder.

The switch of roles for Williams and departure of long-serving SA high performance boss Tim Nielsen means Delaney inherits a largely unchanged playing list but brings with him a fresh approach.

01:17 Play video Wellington leads the way for Scorpions with four wickets

"The biggest thing from on-field point of view was we wanted to play a really positive and attacking brand of cricket," said Delaney, who also retains incumbent assistant coaches Nicole Bolton and Darius Wyatt.

"Off-field we've been trying to make sure we're as connected as we possibly can be and making sure, with some new staff around, we've been able to all get on the same page and get to know each other."

One of the on-field changes Delaney is looking to implement is a more attacking mindset with the ball through the middle overs, to fully utilise the pace-bowling stocks SA have built up.

Having won three of their first four matches last season, SA managed just one victory (albeit against eventual runners-up Queensland) after the WBBL hiatus during which they failed to claim all 10 opposition wickets in any of their eight bowling innings.

Even though Australia representatives Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown will be unavailable until perhaps season's end, SA can call on auxiliary quicks Kate Peterson, Courtney Neale, Ella Wilson, Eleanor Larosa as well as newly contracted Emmerson Filsell.

Last year's top wicket-taker Amanda-Jade Wellington (19 at 24.5) will again lead the spin stocks with support from skipper Jemma Barsby, but Wellington's fellow leggie Anesu Mushangwe has relocated to Canberra.

England recruit Hollie Armitage can be called upon for some leg-spin overs though her primary role will be to further bolster a top-order batting line-up led by openers Bridget Patterson and Emma de Broughe, with 2022-23 Player of the Year Courtney Webb tipped to bat at three.

00:42 Play video Patterson hangs onto a screamer at slip

Former Queensland all-rounder Ellie Johnston has been training with SA as an off-contract player following her WBBL signing by Adelaide Strikers, and could also slot into the top-order at season's start.

A notable absentee will be keeper-batter Josie Dooley who remains on the SA contract list despite suffering a serious medical incident while on holidays in Hawaii earlier this year.

Dooley is continuing her recovery at home in Queensland and delighted her teammates by visiting them during the recent pre-season practice games on the Sunshine Coast.

"That was pretty special to see how much everyone has missed Josie and appreciated her being there and being able to catch up with her," Delaney said.

"Our group has been amazing, and I know every team goes through challenges at certain times but their connection with Josie has been fantastic.

"You could see how much it meant to them for her to be there, and to Josie for so many of the girls who have been getting up to Queensland to see her as much as they can.

"Hopefully she'll be around the team a fair bit during the season and we're really looking forward to having her around as much as she can be."

2024-25 squad: Hollie Armitage, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown*, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Emmerson Filsell, Paris Hall, Eleanor Larosa, Tahlia McGrath*, Courtney Neale, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt*, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

*Cricket Australia contract

In: Hollie Armitage (England), Emmerson Filsell

Out: Sam Betts (retired), Anesu Mushangwe (ACT)

Last season

WNCL: Sixth (four wins, eight losses)

01:18 Play video Webb narrowly misses ton in rapid knock

Possible XI for first match

Bridget Patterson, Emma de Broughe, Courtney Webb, Ellie Johnston, Madeline Penna, Paris Hall, Jemma Barsby, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Eleanor Larosa, Kate Peterson, Courtney Neale

Aussie player availability

Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown are part of Australia's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE beginning later this month.

The star trio are also expected to be involved in subsequent ODI series against India and New Zealand, then the multi-format women's Ashes before a three-match T20I tour to New Zealand in March.

That would mean they could potentially be available for the final round of WNCL matches against WA in Perth as well as the grand final, should fitness and fatigue allow.

Inside word with head coach Mick Delaney

The pre-season:

"We've had centre wicket and turf wickets available at since July, the staff at Adelaide Oval and Park 25 have looked after us so we've been able to train outside more than indoors.

"And we've just finished a series of trial games on the Sunshine Coast against Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales which provided a great opportunity to put into practice what we've been working on.

"It's been awesome to see how the players have all bought into our game style, really taken the game on with high strike rates from the batters and our bowlers looking to take wickets."

Injury update

"Ella Wilson will miss the first bit of the season, she's coming back from stress fractures in her back.

"Hopefully she'll be available after WBBL, which is exciting because she's a fast bowler with raw pace.

"The rest of them are available for the opening round apart from Hollie Armitage who's coming from England and will miss the first two games."

Young guns

"One I'm excited about, and who may play a part at some stage but isn't in our contract list, is pace bowler Maggie Clarke who is in the Australia under-19 squad.

"She's someone we took up to the Sunshine Coast with us and, as a 17-year-old, she held her own, which is fantastic.

"She'll finish school soon and then we'll bring her into the squad a little bit more.

"I think she's got an exciting future, so she'll be around and learning and hopefully getting some great exposure as to what it takes to be at that senior level.

07:03 Play video Aussies cruise against USA to seal first win of U19 WC

"And Emmerson Filsell is another we'll look to use at some stage across the season.

"She played a good role for us in the pre-season games and got through those early game nerves, and she's got a really good bouncer and some raw pace which is exciting."

Key player(s):

"I think Emma de Broughe is ready to take the next step in her career after winning the Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year award last season.

"We've included her in our leadership group with (skipper) Jemma Barsby and (vice-captain) Bridget Patterson.

"She also played for Australia A during the winter and produced some fantastic innings in our pre-season games, including a 60 off 40 balls against Victoria which was one of the better innings I've ever seen at that level.

"And I think Maddie Penna is someone who is ready to show she's not only a power hitter but can be a really consistent player across the competition as well."

Dangerous team(s):

"I was looking through the team lists recently and I genuinely think this is probably the most even I've seen the respective squads.

"I think we're getting to a point now where the talent pool is becoming so much larger that most of the teams are really, really strong.

"Obviously Tasmania and Queensland were the benchmark last year.

"But I look at Victoria and they've been a really young squad for the past few years, and they're now starting to get some maturity and game time into a lot of their players.

"So I think they're going to be a bit of a surprise packet this year with some of those younger players really starting to perform."

Schedule:

September 27 v ACT Meteors, Karen Rolton Oval

September 29 v ACT Meteors, Karen Rolton Oval

October 4 v Tasmanian Tigers, Karen Rolton Oval

October 6, v Tasmanian Tigers, Karen Rolton Oval

December 20 v Victoria, CitiPower Centre

December 22 v Victoria, CitiPower Centre

January 28 v Queensland Fire, Karen Rolton Oval

January 30 v Queensland Fire, Karen Rolton Oval

February 7 v New South Wales, Cricket Central

February 9 v New South Wales, Cricket Central

February 19 v Western Australia, WACA Ground

February 21 v Western Australia, WACA Ground