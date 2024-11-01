Short keen to lead as clash with former mentor awaits

Victorian opener has a chance to cement his spot for the Champions Trophy in ODI series against Pakistan

00:56 Play video Short given all clear to open batting in Pakistan ODIs

Matt Short has put his hand up to fill Australia's T20 captaincy vacancy later this month as he prepares to come up against a former coach he credits with helping him take the step up to international level.

Jason Gillespie, who led Short's Big Bash club Adelaide Strikers for nine years before resigning in March, will coach Pakistan's ODI and T20 sides against Australia this month after Gary Kirsten quit suddenly earlier this week.

Gillespie was appointed the country's Test coach after leaving South Australia and the Strikers, but will stand in for their white-ball tour of Australia – beginning with the first ODI at the MCG on Monday – after Kirsten resigned barely six months into the job.

Short, who will open for Australia alongside Jake Fraser-McGurk in the series opener with Travis Head and Mitch Marsh on paternity leave, enjoyed a long chat with Gillespie while Pakistan trained on the MCG on Friday morning before fronting the media.

"I've had him (as a coach) for about six years and he's probably a big reason why I'm here today," Short told reporters.

"Giving me the opportunity in Adelaide and to open the batting, so he's seen plenty of me batting in the nets and in games and I'm sure he's going to hand that onto some of their bowlers.

"He knows me like the back of his hand so … we'll see how we go."

The three-match ODI series in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth presents Short with a chance to solidify his hold on Australia's vacant opening role ahead of February's Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The 28-year-old leads the race to permanently replace the retired David Warner after a strong finish to September's UK tour where he slammed a 23-ball half-century in the fifth ODI to help claim a series win over England.

Fraser-McGurk was unable to force his way into the side for the ODIs against England after missing the first match of the series with a hamstring complaint, but he'll get another opportunity to push his case against Pakistan with both Head and Marsh absent.

The 22-year-old had a tough start to the domestic season, scoring just two in a one-day match against Queensland after missing selection for South Australia's Sheffield Shield side in the opening two rounds.

"I feel like I'm ready now (for first-class level)," Fraser-McGurk told the Unplayable Podcast recently. "I was extremely disappointed to miss those first two games, especially the second one when Head (was out) and that created a role.

"But when someone (Jake Lehmann) makes (173) in the twos, it's hard to look past.

"Hopefully, I'll be back in that side after this series and push my cash to cement that spot."

Short however, started his home summer with a blazing 80 off 58 balls last Friday against a NSW attack featuring Australia ODI skipper Pat Cummins, who he hit for consecutive boundaries to start the innings.

With Cummins, T20 captain Mitch Marsh, Head, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc turning their focus to the first Test against India beginning November 22 in Perth following the ODI series, Australia will need a new leader for the three T20Is against Pakistan.

Short, who has led the Strikers for the past two seasons while Head has been on international duties, is in the mix, as is Josh Inglis and Adam Zampa.

"I've done it for a little bit now with Adelaide Strikers and really enjoyed being involved in making some of the calls," he said.

"The communication at the moment is there's a bit of a leadership and they still haven't made up their mind, but if it was me they wanted, I'll definitely put my hand up for it."

Australia v Pakistan limited-overs series 2024

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

November 4: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2.30pm AEDT

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

November 14: Gabba, 7.00pm AEDT

November 16: SCG: 7.00pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

All matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports