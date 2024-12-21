Aussies retain Rose Bowl thanks to Sutherland heroics

Australia take a 1-0 lead with a 65-run victory in the second ODI as rain brought an early halt to proceedings in Wellington

Annabel Sutherland has produced another match-winning century to hand Australia a 1-0 lead over New Zealand in the Rose Bowl ODI series, etching her name into the history books as the tourists claimed a 65-run (DLS method) victory in Wellington.

Sutherland, fresh off a match-winning century against India in Perth last week, again pulled Australia out of a difficult position after White Ferns quick Molly Penfold (4-42) restricted the tourists' top order at the Basin Reserve.

The allrounder's unbeaten 105 from 81 balls propelled her team to 7-291, as she became the first woman to hit back-to-back ODI centuries batting at No.5 or lower.

Kim Garth (2-17) then led the way with the ball as Australia reduced New Zealand to 5-122 from 30.1 overs before heavy rain and lightning brought a sudden end to the second one-dayer.

It means Australia will retain the Rose Bowl, currently holding a 1-0 lead with one game remaining, after Thursday's series opener was washed out without a ball bowled.

Sutherland was given a life on 67 in the 47th over and capitalised, hitting 33 runs from the next 11 balls she faced to bring up a 78-ball century.

The 23-year-old had arrived in the middle with Australia 3-107 in the 22nd over, and the tourists' position became even tricker two overs later when Beth Mooney fell for 14, leaving them 4-110.

But Sutherland shared a crucial 50-run partnerships with Ashleigh Gardner (19) and Tahlia McGrath (34), riding her luck with bringing up her half-century from 55 deliveries in the 42nd over.

She had a slice of luck on 67 in the 47th when Penfold put down a sharp return chance, and she made New Zealand pay dearly, hammering two enormous sixers off Eden Carson as 19 runs came off the 48th.

Sutherland then belted Amelia Kerr for two consecutive fours, before bringing up triple figures from the first ball of the 50th over, earning a place in the history books as the second youngest Australian to score three ODI centuries behind her former captain Meg Lanning.

Earlier, Alyssa Healy made a solid return from her knee injury layoff at the top of the order, hitting seven boundaries in a 32-ball 34.

Heay looked comfortable in tricky batting conditions, on a pitch that had been under cover for the previous two days.

She looked on track for a far larger innings and was visibly frustrated when she miscalculated a short ball to become Penfold's first wicket, pulling to Kerr at mid-wicket and ending a 43-run opening stand that had been dominated by the Australian captain.

At the other end, Phoebe Litchfield had struggled to get going, and at one point had hit eight runs from 24 deliveries.

The left-hander broke the shackles when she struck two boundaries off Kerr's first over, but was brought undone by when she edged behind off Rosemary Mair.

Ellyse Perry (29 from 42) and Beth Mooney (14 from 24) were also able unable to get going after hard-earned starts.

When Alana King joined Sutherland in the middle in the 42nd over with Australia 6-211, New Zealand could sniff a sub-250 total, but the Victorian allrounder's heroics instead left the White Ferns needing to pull off their highest ever ODI chase.

A tight start with the ball from Kim Garth and Megan Schutt immediately put the pressure on the hosts, and it brought about the wicket of Suzie Bates, who had faced 16 balls for her four runs.

The umpires went upstairs to check if Gardner at second slip had taken the low chance off the bowling of Garth cleanly, and ultimately determined the White Ferns opener had to depart.

Debutant Bella James, eager to make up for a fielding innings where she grassed three chances, showed promising signs when she hit a six off Schutt, followed by two fours, before becoming Garth's second victim.

Already falling behind the required run rate and with threatening clouds developing to the north, the hosts' task became more difficult when Sophie Devine edged Perry behind on 15, and Brooke Halliday holed out on seven.

An excellent piece of fielding from Litchfield and sharp glovework from Mooney ran Kerr out for 38 from 55, leaving the White Ferns' 5-122 when the heavens opened, bringing an abrupt end to proceedings.

The third and final Rose Bowl ODI will be played at the same venue on Monday.

Commbank tour of New Zealand

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold

First ODI: Abandoned without a ball bowled

Second ODI: Australia won by 65 runs (DLS method)

Third ODI: December 23: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

