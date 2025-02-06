Hurricanes' title-winning opener moves BBL clubs

Caleb Jewell has been traded to the Renegades in a move that will also free up cap space for the BBL|14 champions

Melbourne Renegades have acquired championship-winning opener Caleb Jewell as they continue to be the major players in the BBL's inaugural Player Movement Window.

Jewell, who still had a year to run on his current Hurricanes contract, has officially been traded to the 'Gades, although Hobart will receive nothing in return apart from the benefit of freeing up salary cap space for next season.

It's understood Hobart were keen to keep the left-hander but were happy to facilitate his search for greater opportunity given the batting depth on their list for next season and Jewell spent time out of the side midway through KFC BBL|14.

The Hurricanes had already secured the return of Test allrounder Beau Webster on a three-year deal, and with out-of-contract star Tim David likely to re-sign on lucrative terms, releasing Jewell helps ease pressure on the BBL|14 champions' $3 million player payment pool.

The club has also locked away the core of their squad long-term, with batters Mitch Owen, Nikhil Chaudhary and Ben McDermott as well as skipper Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith all recommitting until BBL|17, leaving Jewell facing an uncertain future.

Jewell opened the batting alongside breakout star Owen in the Hurricanes triumph over Sydney Thunder in last week's BBL|14 decider, playing a crucial role in getting the red-hot 23-year-old back on strike in his record-equalling 39-ball century.

Jewell hit 13 off 12 balls in a 109-run opening stand with Owen in the Final, and nine off 10 in a 47-run partnership to set up their Qualifier win over the Sixers that secured their passage to the season decider.

The 27-year-old has spent seven years at the Hurricanes and recently hit a T20 career-best 76 in their clash with Brisbane Heat last month.

He's featured prominently for Hobart with 58 appearances – mostly opening or at No.3 – since making his T20 debut at a pre-season tournament in Abu Dhabi prior to BBL|08.

Melbourne Renegades list for BBL|15: Jason Behrendorff (contracted until BBL|17), Josh Brown (BBL|15), Harry Dixon (BBL|16), Brendan Doggett (BBL|16), Jake Fraser-McGurk (BBL|17), Caleb Jewell (BBL|16), Nathan Lyon (BBL|15), Fergus O'Neill (BBL|15), Tom Rogers (BBL|15), Tim Seifert (BBL|15), Will Sutherland (BBL|17), Adam Zampa (BBL|15) Ins: Jason Behrendorff (Scorchers), Brendan Doggett (Strikers), Caleb Jewell (Hurricanes) Eligible free agents: Xavier Crone, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Jon Wells Uncontracted: Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, Hassan Khan, Tawanda Muyeye, Sam Elliott, Ollie Peake, Callum Stow

The opener said he was keen to start a new chapter with the Renegades after signing a two-year deal.

"I'm really looking forward to this opportunity with the Renegades; it's a fresh challenge, and I'm excited to be part of a squad that's building something special," Jewell said in a statement today, ahead of the league's inaugural Player Movement Window closing at 5pm AEDT.

"I've had some great battles against the Renegades over the years and now I can't wait to contribute in red and make an impact."

Jewell offers the Renegades another top-order option in BBL|15 after inconsistent returns from Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Brown, Tim Seifert and Marcus Harris last season.

New recruit Brown only passed 50 once in BBL|14, while Fraser-McGurk – who is in line to replace the injured Mitch Marsh in Australia's Champions Trophy squad – didn't hit his straps until the final game of the season after dropping down to No.3.

Meanwhile, Kiwi wicketkeeper Seifert, who will be back next season after signing a multi-year deal, started hot with a half-century in the Renegades' season opener but didn't reach 50 again as he floated up and down the batting order during their remaining nine games.

After missing the finals for the fifth time in the past six seasons, the Renegades have been the most active club during the 10-day trade period, signing free agents Jason Behrendorff and Brendan Doggett in a boost for their pace stocks.

"Caleb is a fantastic addition to our squad; he's proven himself as a high-quality top-order batter, capable of taking on the best bowlers in the competition," Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said.

"His ability to accelerate an innings and play match-winning knocks will be a great asset for us in BBL|15.

"We've seen him bat well at Marvel Stadium in the past and we know he plays well in big matches – we're thrilled to have him on board and look forward to seeing him in action for the Renegades."