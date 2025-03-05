All the round nine Shield squads as they drop

Get all the latest team news as the race for the Sheffield Shield final heats up in round nine

All six teams can still qualify for the Sheffield Shield final with just two rounds remaining, with South Australia – fresh off their One-Day Cup triumph – looking to shore up hosting rights in round nine.

Victoria v South Australia, CitiPower Centre, 6-9 March

Victoria squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Ollie Peake, Mitch Perry Ins: Ollie Peake, Blake Macdonald, Sam Elliott Outs: Will Sutherland (managed), Dylan Brasher, Tom Rogers

Teenage rising star Ollie Peake has been named in Victoria's Sheffield Shield squad for the first time, joining former NSW batter Blake Macdonald as the fresh faces for their clash with ladder-leaders South Australia.

The 18-year-old Peake hit 99 in Victoria's most recent Second XI match against WA, while right-hander Macdonald scored a century in both innings.

Peake, who also made his Big Bash debut for the Renegades this summer, is already highly touted among national ranks and was part of Australia's squad during their recent Test tour of Sri Lanka as a development player.

Sam Elliott has also been recalled, replacing captain Will Sutherland, who is being managed, while Tom Rogers and Dylan Brasher drop out of the squad.

Victoria desperately need a win to get back into Shield final calculations after dropping their past three matches.

South Australia squad: Nathan McSweeney (c), Jordan Buckingham, Brendan Doggett, Henry Hunt, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Conor McInerney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott No changes

South Australia will be riding high from their One-Day Cup win over the Vics – their first men's silverware in 13 years – as they travel to Melbourne to take on the same opponents.

The ladder-leaders have named an unchanged Shield squad from their win over Tasmania as they seek to lock up a home final with a sixth win of the season.

Tasmania v Queensland, Ninja Stadium, 6-9 March

Tasmania squad: To be announced

Tasmania sit bottom of the table after their loss to South Australia last round but aren't out of the Shield final race and have two games at home to finish the season.

Matthew Kuhnemann is expected to return after being cleared to bowl by the ICC as they get closer to a full-strength XI.

Queensland squad: Mitchell Swepson (c), Xavier Bartlett, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Usman Khawaja, Angus Lovell, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Callum Vidler, Jack Wildermuth Ins: Usman Khawaja, Jack Clayton, Callum Vidler Outs: Hugo Burdon, Tom Whitney

Test opener Usman Khawaja returns for the Bulls who need to win to keep their season alive. Khawaja is in exceptional form after posting a double-century in Australia's 2-0 win in Sri Lanka last month. The left-hander played three Shield games prior to the Test summer and is averaging 48 for the season.

Queensland's leading run-scorer for the season, Jack Clayton, also returns for the trip to Hobart after overcoming a hamstring injury, while teenage pace sensation Callum Vidler has been included in the Shield squad for the first time this season after taking five wickets in their previous two one-day matches.

Hugo Burdon and Tom Whitney drop out of the squad from the previous game, while allrounder Hugh Weibgen (finger) and quick Connor Sully (quad) were not considered and paceman Tom Straker continues to follow a bowling workload plan.

Western Australia v New South Wales, WACA Ground, 6-9 March

WA squad: Sam Whiteman (c), Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Keaton Critchell, Joel Curtis, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Jayden Goodwin, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Charlie Stobo, Ashton Turner Ins: Cameron Bancroft, Charlie Stobo Out: Teague Wyllie

Star opening batter Cameron Bancroft will play his 100th Sheffield Shield match as he returns from a shoulder injury in Western Australia's crucial clash with second-placed NSW at the WACA Ground.

Bancroft has not featured at any level since fracturing his right scapula in a heavy collision with Sydney Thunder teammate Daniel Sams against Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium on January 3.

He becomes the 13th player to reach the milestone for WA, joining a decorated list topped by Tom Moody (132), Shaun Marsh (122), Mike Veletta (114), Mike Hussey (112) and current head coach Adam Voges (112).

Seamer Charlie Stobo has been added to the 14-player squad alongside Bancroft, with 20-year-old batter Teague Wyllie making way.

WA enters the match third in the Shield standings, just 0.24 points behind NSW in second, and finish the regular season with two home matches, and they could be boosted by the returns of some Australian players from the Champions Trophy for their clash with Victoria in the final round.

NSW squad: Jackson Bird, Ollie Davies, Jack Edwards (c), Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw In: Ryan Hadley Outs: Blake Nikitaras, Ross Pawson

The Blues have decided to take a trimmed-down squad of 13 across the country for their crucial clash with Western Australia.

Neither Ross Pawson nor Blake Nikitaras played in NSW's round eight win over Victoria but both drop out of the squad with quick Ryan Hadley coming in as pace cover.

