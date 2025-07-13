'Get on with it': Aussies' plan to combat tricky night session

The floodlights brought a shift in tactics as the third Test sped up dramatically with bat and ball in the final session

05:20 Play video Pink ball makes it a 'completely different game': Smith

The nighttime session of third Frank Worrell Trophy Test has added a new element to a series already in fast forward, with Steve Smith revealing he was "trying to throw the kitchen sink at it" when dismissed shortly after the floodlights took over in Jamaica.

Amid a challenging day of batting against a pink Dukes ball offering considerable seam movement as well as spin, Smith said Australia's approach to batting under lights was to "get on with it".

Australia lost their final seven wickets in 18.3 overs in the final session of day one at Sabina Park after going to the dinner break in a strong position at 3-138.

01:31 Play video Day 1 Wrap | Under pressure under lights: Pink ball talks in Kingston

While the rate of wickets sped up under lights, so too did the scoring with the visitors adding 87 runs at 4.7 an over in that period to be bowled out for 225 and leave West Indies a challenging 30-minute period to survive before stumps.

Mitchell Starc, playing his 100th Test, ensured they didn't get through unscathed, making it eight wickets for the session when he dismissed debutant Kevlon Anderson, who had shuffled up from No.3 with openers Mikyle Louis (knee) and John Campbell (external blow) both at hospital getting scans after suffering injuries in the field.

Smith, who was the first wicket to fall when the lights took over, said he was "trying to climb into" any width after the dinner break, scoring two boundaries through and over the cordon in the night session before being caught at first slip on 48.

"It felt pretty tricky out there and it felt like when the ball was (pitched) up and you get a good look at it, have a go at it," Smith said of his approach under lights.

"I went at one the over before (he got out), and it flew over the top, maybe I should have tried hit that one (his dismissal) in the air as well.

"But I was trying to get on with it.

'Throw the kitchen sink at it!'



Steve Smith wasn't going to die wondering on a tricky pitch under lights #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/tVe7svsGy4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 13, 2025

"When I got something in my areas that I liked, it's one of those wickets (that) if you're just going to sit there, you're probably a sitting duck.

"It was being positive and then towards the back end when Alex (Carey) and Patty (Cummins) were in, it was about trying to go pretty hard and score as many as quickly as possible.

"We got a chance to bowl under lights to try and make a few inroads, which we got one tonight (and) beat the bat a few times."

STARC GOES BANG IN TEST 💯



Mitchell Starc loves the pink ball under lights, he goes straight through the defence of Kevlon Anderson!



Catch every ball of Australia’s tour of the West Indies live on ESPN on #disneyplusau / #disneyplusnz 📺 pic.twitter.com/0EY7PGYrGE — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) July 13, 2025

Australia's run rate in the night session was in stark contrast to how they started their first day-night Test overseas, with openers Usman Khawaja and Sam Konstas weathering extravagant seam movement that averaged one degree and peaked at three in the first session as they crept to 1-50 off 25 overs at the first break.

But Smith said the pitch got faster as the day progressed, with the speed of deliveries earlier losing 16kph off the wicket after they bounced compared to just 5kph under lights.

It made for another wicket-laden opening for the third time this series – which is only into its eighth day of cricket – with 14 wickets falling on day one in Barbados, following by 10 in Grenada and 11 in Jamaica.

"It certainly felt like the wicket sped up a bit (in the night session)," Smith said.

"It was a bit skiddier but there was still plenty in (the wicket) and it certainly felt like there was seam all day.

"It's quite a slow outfield so I think it's a reasonable total.

"There was plenty in the wicket all day (and) some of the numbers really early on, the seam amounts were through the roof.

"When it's a bit slower, potentially tomorrow in the day, it might hold in the surface a bit more again and seam quite big.

"For us … it's about trying to get that ball a little bit fuller, get the top of the stumps into play and challenge the front foot defence."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 159 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 133 runs

Third Test: July 12-16, Kingston, Jamaica (4.30am AEST)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

First T20I: July 20, Kingston, Jamaica (July 21, 11am AEST)

Second T20I: July 22, Kingston, Jamaica (July 23, 11am AEST)

Third T20I: July 25, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 26, 9am AEST)

Fourth T20I: July 26, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 27, 9am AEST)

Fifth T20I: July 28, Basseterre, St Kitts (July 29, 9am AEST)

West Indies T20 squad: TBC

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa