'No surprises' await Australia after dramatic England series

Australia's Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey says his team will not have to change their style of play to retain the Ashes

Like most of the cricket-loving world, Alex Carey could not keep his eyes off the England v India series, with the travelling team pulling off a stunning six-run win in the final Test.

"I think the whole series was pretty entertaining - the way it finished was pretty spectacular," Carey said.

"Seeing Woaksey (Chris Woakes) walk out to bat was pretty courageous.

"To see five Test matches go five days is pretty unique."

With England needing just 35 runs heading into day five, it was Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna who stunned the home crowd taking the remaining four wickets in less than an hour to secure an all-time victory.

"I was probably backing them to score the runs. I reckon once we saw Siraj bowl that first over, there was quite a bit of movement with a 77-over old ball."

But after an incredible series, Carey doesn't think much will change with how either side approaches the upcoming Ashes series.

"When we were over there last time in the Ashes, there was a lot of talk about their new style of play. We've seen it for a number of years now and there will be no surprises with it.

"We know the way that they play. Both teams have a good balance between grinding and going after them with certain players.

"We probably don't have to go too far away from our style of cricket."

Carey looks set for a strong lead into the Ashes himself, recovering well from a concussion in Jamaica.

"I pulled up pretty good the next day, just failed a few tests and maybe a little bit foggy that night, but I'm back to 100 percent."

Carey has been fully cleared to return after his first cricket-related concussion, with the former footballer not having a suffered a head-knock since those early days chasing the Sherrin.

With South Africa's white-ball tour starting in Darwin this Sunday, the 33-year-old is targeting a return in the ODI format.

Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup duties for South Australia will be on the menu for Carey, as well as the ODI series against India just before the Ashes.

Carey is backing the in-form cohort of Aussie bowlers to get the job done, but England's batting group is shaping up well.

Joe Root continued to forge his legacy throughout the India series, overtaking Ricky Ponting to become the second-greatest Test run-scorer in history.

But one important milestone still eludes Root despite 14 Tests in Australia.

He's still yet to score a Test century on Aussie soil.

"I don't think he'll be feeling any pressure," Carey said of Root.

"Congratulations to him as well (for passing Ponting), it's a fantastic career so far.

"No doubt, legends of the game want to do really well in every series and he'll be no different."

English wicketkeeper Jamie Smith hasn't become a household name in Australia, but Carey has been impressed with what he's seen in the few times he has played the "big unit" and through what he showed in the India series.

"Looks like a fantastic player," Carey said of Smith.

"I thought he kept really well in those conditions. He was pretty flawless behind the stumps in that series."

And with questions set to fly in about Jonny Bairstow with each and every media commitment this summer, Carey has prepared his stock-standard answer.

"No comment," Carey said with a grin.

"Nah, I'm happy to answer questions, any time.

"But the legend keeps growing doesn't it."

2025-26 NRMA Insurance Men's Ashes

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT