Maxwell hopeful for India T20s, confident for BBL opener

Australia and Melbourne Stars allrounder has given an update after surgery on his fractured wrist

Glenn Maxwell could be back playing for Australia in under a month with the allrounder targeting a return during the back-end of the BKT Tyres T20I series against India.

Maxwell underwent surgery last week on his fractured right wrist following last month's unfortunate training mishap before the Aussies' T20I series against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

The 36-year-old elected to have the operation in the hope it would speed up his recovery. Australia did not name Maxwell in their squad for the first two T20Is against India later this month but could recall him for the final three matches from November 2.

"Having the surgery last week gives me a little more hope of playing some part of that India series if I can get myself right," Maxwell told reporters today at the KFC BBL's kit launch in Melbourne.

"The only reason I had the surgery was (because) the options they gave me were: miss that (India series) completely and (avoid) surgery, or have surgery, and it gives me a slim chance.

"So I give myself the best chance to hopefully play a part and if not, I'll be ready earlier for the BBL, and that leaves me in good stead getting the rest of my body right."

Maxwell only had the cast on his arm removed on Wednesday and commenced some basic movement exercises.

A mid-series comeback against India could be convenient for the Aussies who will be juggling dual objectives of getting their best short-form players game-time against the T20 world champions ahead of February's World Cup, while also getting other leading lights red-ball preparation before the Ashes.

Josh Hazlewood has expressed interest in playing a Sheffield Shield match for NSW before the five-Test series against England.

Travis Head and Josh Inglis are other T20I squad members who could benefit from playing in the third or fourth round of Shield games beginning October 28 and November 10 respectively.

Maxwell meanwhile looks certain to be back for Melbourne Stars' first match of BBL|15 on December 18.

Victoria also have their final One-Day Cup game before the BBL break on December 2 against Western Australia at the Junction Oval. Maxwell is not expected to play in the Sheffield Shield.

03:11 Play video Maxwell marks Vics return with breathtaking 73-ball century

His injury is the latest in a series of unfortunate setbacks.

The broken leg he suffered at a friend's birthday party remains an ongoing physical concern he still manages, while he was also concussed when he fell off the back of a golf cart during the 2023 World Cup.

"It was just an unlucky incident," Maxwell said of the blow he suffered when he was struck a by a powerful Mitchell Owen straight pull shot at training under an indoor marquee in New Zealand.

"It happens a bit, you probably just don't hear about it. I was probably just a bit unlucky with the position that it hit me on the arm.

"When it hit me, I thought I was lucky that it hit just bone and it wasn't too much flesh, and it was going to be all right … a bunch of factors that make it an unlucky one.

"It just comes back too quick. It's not fun."

Australia v India T20Is 2025

October 29: First T20I v India, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

October 31: Second T20I v India, MCG, Melbourne, 7:15pm AEDT

November 2: Third T20I v India, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7:15pm AEDT

November 6: Fourth T20I v India, Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast, 7:15pm AEDT

November 8: Fifth T20I v India, The Gabba, Brisbane, 7:15pm AEDT