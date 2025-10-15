Handscomb gives Vics the edge as NSW suffer the blues

Sam Konstas and Sean Abbott have handed Australia's selectors two reasons for headaches on the opening day of NSW's Sheffield Shield match against Victoria

Sam Konstas was out for a duck and an injured Sean Abbott added to Australia's fast-bowling issues on a dramatic opening day to the Sheffield Shield clash in Melbourne.

NSW were 3-39 at stumps in reply to Victoria's 240, Fergus O'Neill taking 2-12 to put the hosts back in the game after a tough start at Junction Oval on Wednesday.

But it was an even tougher day for two of Australia's Ashes hopefuls.

Backed in by David Warner this week to remain Australia's opener, Konstas was unable to mount any case for selection when trapped lbw fourth ball by Scott Boland.

After Boland took the first three balls away from the right-hander, the Victorian swung one back in at Konstas's pads and trapped him in front.

His duck came after scores of four and 14 on a difficult WACA wicket last week, but Konstas does have a first-class century to his name for Australia A in India this summer.

The 20-year-old is in a battle to keep his spot at the top of the order, after making just 103 runs in the 10 Test innings following his eventful Boxing Day debut last year.

Marnus Labuschagne looms as the biggest threat to his Test spot, but there is a push from the likes of Warner and Matthew Hayden for him to come back at No.3.

Jake Weatherald (18) and Cameron Bancroft (3) also failed to fire in the Tasmania-Western Australia clash on Wednesday, while Marcus Harris was out for four for Victoria.

The other concern for Australian officials is Abbott's bowling hand.

The seamer split the webbing on his right hand while bowling on Wednesday afternoon, and has been ruled out of the rest of the match.

Abbott is unlikely to be in Australia's first-choice XI for the start of the Ashes, but potentially looms as the next back-up quick if Boland replaces Pat Cummins in the side.

Cummins this week conceded he was unlikely to play the first Test with his back injury, and there are other concerns around Australia's fast-bowling depth.

Speedster Lance Morris is out for the summer, Jhye Richardson is still fighting to return from a shoulder injury, and Brendan Doggett is nursing a hamstring complaint.

Abbott (1-29) had pushed his case with an impressive opening spell on Wednesday, where he beat the bat several times and had Harry Dixon caught behind.

But bowling his 10th over of the day, he immediately looked down at his right hand and walked from the field after fumbling a ball struck back at him by Peter Handscomb.

NSW medical staff ruled him out of the game about 30 minutes later, the 33-year-old likely to require stitches to his bowling hand.

Jack Edwards also claimed three wickets for the Blues early as Victoria fell to 4-38 and 5-66, before Handscomb (85) and Mitchell Perry (66) rescued the side with a 130-run stand.

But Charlie Stobo, who became the first injury replacement in Shield history under Cricket Australia's new laws, ended the resistance when he had a driving Handscomb caught at slip.

Liam Hatcher (5-88) then ran through the tail with his maiden five-wicket haul, the hosts all out midway through the final session.

