Bowlers hold the key in batting paradise: Nitschke

Australia will need to counteract India's star-studded batting line-up and the roar of a 50,000-strong home crowd as they hunt a spot in the World Cup final

A runs-fest on a batters' paradise is expected as Australia take on India in Thursday's ODI World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai, but coach Shelley Nitschke expects the knockout to be decided by the bowlers.

Two of the world's most star-studded batting line-ups will go head-to-head at DY Patil Stadium, with India headlined by the world's top-ranked ODI batter Smriti Mandhana, who was also the round phase's leading run scorer and who has averaged 95 against Australia in four ODI innings across the past six weeks.

Mandhana is backed up by the skill and experience of Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma and the newly recalled Shafali Verma.

Australia meanwhile boast four batters in the top 10 of the ICC's rankings – Ashleigh Gardner (2), Beth Mooney (5), Alyssa Healy (6) and Ellyse Perry (10) – three of whom have scored centuries at this World Cup. They are backed up by youngsters Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland, with Tahlia McGrath slotting in at No.7.

Given the talent on show, and the venue's reputation as a road, the pressure will be on each team's respective bowling line-ups to find a way to stem the flow of runs.

For Australia, that will mean looking to Megan Schutt and Kim Garth to set the tone in the Powerplay against Mandhana, while Sutherland and Alana King, who have been miserly through the middle overs throughout this tournament, will again be critical.

Sutherland finished on top of the wickets table at the end of the round-robin phase with 15 and an economy rate of 3.97, while King was close behind with 13 and an economy rate of 3.57.

"We've had the luxury to play at least a number of T20s here … so we at least have an understanding of the wicket and the conditions from that perspective," Nitschke told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

"I think the bowling's got a huge part to play.

"(Past games here were) a bat off, but I think the bowling can possibly be the difference.

"We're certainly putting a lot of work into that side of the game, as we are with our batting.

"I think the bowling in particular has got a big role to play, particularly on a wicket that potentially is quite batter friendly – if the bowlers can execute and get it right, that can hopefully make the job easier."

The Navi Mumbai venue has hosted just three ODIs, all in this tournament, and India made hay in their round-robin game against New Zealand, piling on 3-340 from a reduced 49 overs.

Australia have played a handful of high-scoring T20I matches against India at the Navi Mumbai venue across the past three years, including a 187-a-piece tie that went to a Super Over.

Speaking after Australia's first training session on Tuesday, Mooney emphasised the importance of batters not getting carried away by the potential runs on offer following round-stage matches played on trickier surfaces.

"A few of us were chatting after a hit in the net, saying it was nice to be on a fast, bouncy wicket again after a few slow turners," she said.

"You assume that it's going to be pretty flat, but at the same time, it looks like the last couple of games played here, there were some early wickets.

"So you've really got to place some value on your wicket when you walk out there and earn the right to score runs.

"I think we've got the batting depth to do that, and we've seen our bowling line-up really take it to the opposition as well, so I'm really excited for the contest that it presents, not only our batters in making some big scores, but our bowlers in trying to tie down the Indian batters as well."

Australia might have the edge over India on paper in terms of recent form and personnel, but the hosts will have 50,000 people behind them at a sold-out DY Patil Stadium.

The rivals met in front of capacity audiences at the venue in 2022 and 2024, with Schutt describing it as the loudest crowd she had ever played in front of.

Rather than be daunted by a hostile atmosphere, Nitschke said Australia would lean into the experience.

"We played that T20 here with a Super Over and it was a packed house and the atmosphere was something that we haven't experienced before," she said.

"That's going to be new for some players, but it's also exciting.

"It's something that we want to lean into and really embrace because it's not something that we get to experience (often) … I think it's a matter of enjoying and making the most of it."

2025 Women's ODI World Cup

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Australia's group stage matches

October 1: Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs

October 4: v Sri Lanka: Abandoned without a ball bowled

October 8: Australia beat Pakistan by 107 runs

October 12: Australia beat India by 3 wickets

October 16: Australia beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets

October 22: Australia beat England by 6 wickets

October 25: Australia beat South Africa by 7 wickets

Finals

Semi-final 1: South Africa defeated England by 125 runs

Semi-final 2: Australia v India, Mumbai, October 30, 8:30pm AEDT

Final: South Africa v TBC, Mumbai, November 2, 8:30pm AEDT

