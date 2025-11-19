England's Arlott to bolster Thunder's stocks in mid-season signing

Em Arlott's year of big success continues as she signs her first WBBL deal

After a winless start to WBBL|11, Sydney Thunder have strengthened their roster with the mid-season signing of England allrounder Em Arlott.

Arlott's inclusion will provide much needed depth to the side's pace line-up that has so far been heavily reliant on spearhead Shabnim Ismail.

The 27-year-old had been a consistent performer domestically before earning a long-awaited international debut in May this year.

She is the fourth overseas player signed by the Thunder, joining Ismail, Chamari Athapaththu and Heather Knight.

The club can only have three internationals on their primary list at any one time, so if Arlott is to play, she will need to replace one of the incumbent overseas stars.

In Arlott, the Thunder will have an experienced and versatile campaigner who captain Phoebe Litchfield can throw the ball to at any stage of the innings.

While she has carried the death bowling loads for the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, her first starring performance for England saw her bowl her four overs on the trot up front.

That spell of 3-14 against West Indies, which included the big wickets of Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor, won her the player-of-the-match award in her second international game and helped her cement her place in the England T20I side.

Arlott has already joined the Thunder squad in Sydney.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to be here. When I got the phone call, it was an easy yes," she said in a statement.

"I already know a few of the girls like Laura Harris, Georgia Voll and Taneale Peschel, so it's comforting to have familiar faces around, but I'm equally excited to settle in and get to know the rest of the group.

"Coming from England, we often approach things a little differently to the Aussies, and I’m hoping that adds something to the team.

"I'm known for bowling at the death, standing up in the tough overs and bringing a bit of calmness when the pressure's on.

"Hopefully I can contribute in some big moments this season."

Thunder's start to WBBL|11 has been anything but ideal with no points secured in the first three games.

A pre-season injury to Hannah Darlington was a blow to the side's pace stocks, further exacerbating the loss from Sammy-Jo Johnson’s shock retirement at the end of the last season.

The Lisa Keightley-coached side has heavily relied on part-timers Voll and Athapaththu with their senior local quick Peschel bowling six overs across three games at an economy of 12.83.

Their heavy-weight batting line-up, boasting the likes of Litchfield, Voll, Athapaththu, Knight and Harris, has also failed to fire at its potential thus far.

Arlott could be a valuable addition to both departments, providing support for Ismail with the ball and adding depth to the batting with her proven record of scoring quick runs in the middle order.

Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland revealed Arlott had featured in their discussions ahead of the player draft in June as well.

"Emily was high up on our draft board months ago, so I'm thrilled we could lock in this deal," Copeland said in the Thunder release.

"I'm a huge fan of her all-round game, in particular the impact in key moments with new ball, Surge and death overs. The power hitting in the middle order is also what differentiated her from some other fast bowling options."

"It's been clear for quite some time now that in the absence of Sammy-Jo Johnson and more recently Hannah Darlington through injury that the 'tough' overs for us were going to be a juggle.

"I'm really excited to see what Emily can bring to our group."

Arlott was part of the England squad at the recent 50-over World Cup, but managed to get just a solitary start as Charlotte Edwards' team served a heavy dose of spin in the subcontinent.

After making her international debut, Arlott followed up with her best-ever season in The Hundred, taking 12 wickets from seven games.

The stint with the Thunder won't be the first for Arlott on Australian shores, and she has credited her time playing with Western Australia in the WNCL last season with helping her take on her struggles with anxiety and become a more confident cricketer.

In her four appearances for WA, Arlott claimed five wickets with a best of 3-40, the experience setting her up for a strong start to the English domestic summer that followed, and ultimately, the national team call-up.

Arlott has not been named in the Thunder's squad for their Wednesday night's match against the Perth Scorchers.

Sydney Thunder squad vs Scorchers: Phoebe Litchfield (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Ella Briscoe, Lucy Finn, Hasrat Gill, Laura Harris, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson

With the Englishwoman being the fourth oversees member of their WBBL|11 squad, they will have to drop one of Knight, Athapaththu or Ismail to make way for her. Given the experience behind those names, it will not be an easy call for Keightley and Litchfield.

For now, Thunder are backing their young quick Lucy Finn, who had a memorable debut in the Sydney Smash on Saturday, high scoring for the side with a 49no and taking the wicket of Sixers captain Ashleigh Gardner.

