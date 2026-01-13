Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder: match preview

Mitchell Starc returns to Sixers colours for the first time in a decade in the Sydney Smash against the Thunder at the SCG

Match facts

Who: Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder

What: Match 37, KFC BBL|15

Where: SCG, Sydney

When: Friday, January 16. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Listen: ABC, SEN Radio. Listen in standard and real-time with no delay to live play via Cricket Radio on the CA Live app. Find out more here

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Drew Crozier and Gerard Abood (field), Roberto Howard (third), Claire Polosak (fourth), David Gilbert (match referee)

Match squads

Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Babar Azam, Sam Curran, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc Ins: Daniel Hughes, Mitchell Starc. Outs: Todd Murphy (omitted), Jordan Silk (omitted).

Mitchell Starc will make his long-awaited return to the Big Bash after last pulling on the magenta all the way back in BBL|04. Daniel Hughes also makes his return to the Sixers after missing with a bout of illness, while Todd Murphy and Jordan Silk have been omitted.

Sydney Thunder: Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Sam Billings, Ollie Davies, Chris Green, Matt Gilkes, Ryan Hadley, Sam Konstas, Blake Nikitaras, Nic Maddinson, Aidan O'Connor, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner (c) Ins: Ollie Davies, Blake Nikitaras, Ollie Davies. Outs: Charlie Anderson (omitted), Cameron Bancroft (injured), David Willey (availability).

The Thunder have made three changes as they look to finish they campaign on a high against their crosstown rivals. Ollie Davies, Blake Nikitaras and Aidan O'Connor return to the squad in place of David Willey (availability), Charlie Anderson (omitted) and Cameron Bancroft (injured), who fractured his thumb at training. David Warner remains in the squad as he nurses a knee injury, despite missing Monday's game.

Club news

Sydney Sixers

Sydney Thunder

Get the latest

Listen on SpotifyListen on Apple PodcastsListen on iHeart Radio

Players to watch

Mitchell Starc (Sixers): The indestructible left-armer returns to the league for the first time since BBL|04, fresh off the back of a Herculean summer of Test cricket. Despite his longevity representing Australia across all three formats, Starc has only 10 Big Bash matches to his name after making his debut in the competition’s inaugural season. While his time in magenta has been limited, his stump-shattering highlights from his early BBL years still rank among the BBL’s best, and could be added to should his incredible run of form carry to the white ball.

Sam Konstas (Thunder): With a game built for the big stage, the young opener has all the right traits to fire in the highly anticipated Sydney Smash. Although he hasn’t featured regularly among the top-scorers for the Thunder this season, it hasn’t deterred his confidence after he raced away to a three-boundary first over in his side’s latest match against the Renegades. With Mitchell Starc joking he might “stick a few bouncers up (him)” to add to the crosstown rivalry, a Bumrah-inspired response to combat the world-class quick could only enhance to the fireworks for Friday night.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|15 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Sam Harper S Harper 365 2 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 324 3 David Warner D Warner 323 4 Josh Brown J Brown 305 5 Liam Scott L Scott 292 6 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 279 7 Mitch Marsh M Marsh 279 8 Ben McDermott B McDermott 270

Most Wickets BBL|15 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Gurinder Sandhu G Sandhu 18 2 Tom Curran T Curran 15 3 Haris Rauf H Rauf 15 4 Peter Siddle P Siddle 15 5 Jack Edwards J Edwards 14 6 Nathan Ellis N Ellis 14 7 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 14 8 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 13

Most sixes scored BBL|15 Player Total 1 Josh Brown J Brown 20 2 Finn Allen F Allen 18 3 Mitch Marsh M Marsh 17 4 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 17 5 David Warner D Warner 16 6 Nikhil Chaudhary N Chaudhary 14 7 Sam Harper S Harper 14 8 Ben McDermott B McDermott 14

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Sydney Sixers have won seven of their past eight BBL matches against the Thunder, including a 47-run victory when they last met earlier this season; although, their only defeat in that span came when they last met the Thunder at the SCG in the BBL|14 Challenger final.





Sydney Thunder defeated Melbourne Renegades by four wickets last time out in the BBL, snapping a five-match losing run; the Thunder will be aiming for consecutive wins for the first time this season.





Sydney Sixers have lost their past three completed BBL matches at the SCG; a fourth consecutive defeat in this game would equal their longest losing run at the SCG in the history of the competition (lost four from December 2015 to December 2016).





Sam Billings (9 – 8 catches, 1 stumping in BBL|15) is one away from recording 10 dismissals as wicketkeeper for the Thunder in a BBL season for the third time (12 in BBL|14 and 10 in BBL|10); only one other player has done this even once for the Thunder ( Matthew Gilkes – 10 in BBL|12).





(9 – 8 catches, 1 stumping in BBL|15) is one away from recording 10 dismissals as wicketkeeper for the Thunder in a BBL season for the third time (12 in BBL|14 and 10 in BBL|10); only one other player has done this even once for the Thunder ( – 10 in BBL|12). Steve Smith (Sydney Sixers) has scored 861 runs at an average of 66.2 across his past 17 BBL batting innings; although, he was dismissed for a duck the last time he faced the Sydney Thunder in that span (January 12, 2024).

What's on the line?

Sydney Smash bragging rights are up for grabs again, but that's all the Thunder will be playing for after being knocked out of finals contention with just two wins from nine games.

The Sixers meanwhile remain in the hunt to finish in the top two and secure a double-chance. Win this match against the Thunder and they'll stay within striking distance of the Hurricanes, Stars and Scorchers above them, but if they lose, Moises Henriques' side will be vulnerable to the teams below them and a chance missing the finals altogether.

KFC BBL|15 standings