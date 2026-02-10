McGrath embraces new era as Aussies make long-awaited return

Australia's T20I squad will come together in Sydney this week ahead of Sunday's first game against India

Tahlia McGrath says she is embracing Australia’s new-look leadership group as they prepare to take on newly crowned world champions India in this month’s multi-format series.

McGrath will remain as vice-captain following the retirement of Alyssa Healy, with Ashleigh Gardner joining her as co-deputy under new skipper Sophie Molineux.

The trio’s first challenge as a leadership group will be the three T20Is against India starting at the SCG on Sunday – a series that will be a litmus test of Australia’s 20-over game in a World Cup year.

McGrath was one of three candidates interviewed to be Healy’s replacement but after missing out, the South Australian said she was backing Molineux in for success.

"I've been lucky enough to captain my country 15 times now, and I've absolutely loved that experience, and certainly I put my name in the ring (for the full-time role)," McGrath said.

"I'm so excited for Soph and looking to support her wherever I can, and really excited with to work alongside Soph and Ash and keep going on to big things, and hopefully be lifting some silverware as an Aussie side again pretty soon.

"We've played some really good cricket and we've got a lot of big tournaments coming up, and I think Soph's going to do an outstanding job.

"I'm just here to support her in whatever way that I can."

Sunday's T20I will be Australia's first international match since their ODI World Cup semi-final loss to India in October, and their first in the shortest format since last March.

McGrath said she was expecting a stern challenge from Harmanpreet Kaur's team, who have landed in Sydney and commenced training for the series ahead of their sole tour match, the Governor-General's XI game at North Sydney Oval on Friday night.

"Multi-format series are the ultimate challenge, playing every format," McGrath said.

"India are a world-class side and coming off some red-hot form of the World Cup. For us, it's the first time we've been together as a squad for a while, and our only series this whole summer at home.

"We're really looking forward to it, and it's going to be some high-class cricket."

McGrath, who had a lean run with bat and ball throughout 2025, both for Australia and in the WBBL, personally will draw confidence from a clutch of domestic 50-over matches she has played for South Australia since the start of the year.

The allrounder hit 58 and 43no in back-to-back wins over Victoria last week, while also collecting 3-48, while she also struck a handy 47 against Western Australia in January.

"It was nice to head back and play some games for South Australia, get some wins, and then contribute a bit personally as well," McGrath said.

"It was really good prep for me."

NRMA Insurance Australia v India Multi-Format Series

Australia T20I squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

February 15: First T20, SCG, 7:15pm AEDT

February 19: Second T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7:15pm AEDT

February 21: Third T20, Adelaide Oval, 7:15pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, Harleen Deol

February 24: First ODI, Allan Border Field, Brisbane, 2:50pm AEDT

February 27: Second ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

March 1: Third ODI, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 2:50pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham India Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare

March 6-9: Test match, WACA Ground, 4:20pm AEDT (D/N)