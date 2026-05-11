'It's a miracle': Aussie quick defies odds to conjure unlikely win

NSW bowler Ryan Hadley played the innings of his life to steer Glamorgan to a thrilling two-wicket win

Until this weekend Ryan Hadley, at 27, had a high score of 15 and a batting average of 5.77 having faced 250 balls in first-class cricket in his entire career.

On Sunday night, the bowler was sent in as nightwatchman, with Glamorgan 4-133 chasing 283 to beat Somerset.

Ryan Hadley, WOW!!!! 🤯



SIX to ease the nerves, just a little bit 😅



Glamorgan need 20 runs to win with 3 wickets in hand...



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/YQBmLrbnhj #GLAvSOM #OhGlammyGlammy pic.twitter.com/B4qNxBDDm0 — Glamorgan Cricket (@GlamCricket) May 11, 2026

It was a role he also fulfilled for NSW last season having finished not out in more than half of his first-class innings to date.

Five hours and 231 balls later Hadley hit the winning runs to bring up his maiden half-century as the Welsh county won by two wickets on Monday afternoon (UK time).

Enjoy the live-stream footage of the moment we won our first ever Division One game at home 😍



Four days of cricket that Glammy fans will never forget ❤️#GLAvSOM#OhGlammyGlammy pic.twitter.com/7dNpXeEcZa — Glamorgan Cricket (@GlamCricket) May 11, 2026

"It's a miracle," said Hadley.

"It happened in blocks. I was just hoping to chip away at a few to help the boys. I played and missed a few, luckily not good enough to nick it and Sean (Dickson) started really well."

"HADLEY IS A WELSHMAN" 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️❤️



What a ridiculous innings from our night watch! 🤯🤯#GLAvSOM #OhGlammyGlammy pic.twitter.com/hOGc6jCTJH — Glamorgan Cricket (@GlamCricket) May 11, 2026

Hadley, who was dropped at second slip either side of lunch, resumed on two not out on Monday. He added 114 with Dickson (76), then scored the bulk of the 37 runs required after the South African was dismissed.

The win moved Glamorgan into mid-table in division one and kept Somerset off the top, a spot which is occupied by Fergus O'Neill's defending champions Nottinghamshire after their draw with Surrey – winners the previous three seasons.

England opener Ben Duckett scored his first century in 11 months, and went on to turn it into a double, finishing 203 not out as Notts batted throughout the final day, making 4-414.

Duckett turned his back on the Indian Premier League to work on his red ball game after a poor Ashes series and it has paid off with 503 runs so far this summer. He looks sure to keep his place for the New Zealand series with Zak Crawley, who has been in poor form, more likely to be dropped.

Most Runs 2026 County Championship division one Player Total 1 Joe Clarke J Clarke 734 2 Tom Abell T Abell 577 3 Ben Slater B Slater 523 4 Ben Duckett B Duckett 503 5 Kiran Carlson K Carlson 457 6 Dom Sibley D Sibley 457 7 Jake Lehmann J Lehmann 453 8 Rishi Patel R Patel 447

Sussex beat Jake Weatherald's Leicestershire by seven wickets, chasing down 131 to win despite a golden duck for Daniel Hughes. Beau Webster's Warwickshire thrashed Yorkshire by 377 to move into second.

In division two Nathan McSweeney's 206-minute 62 was not enough for the Darren Lehmann-coached Northamptonshire, who lost to Caleb Jewell's Derbyshire by an innings and 113 runs.

Northants also had an Aussie nightwatchman, but Harry Conway made 0, though he did hold out for half-an-hour as the visitors tried to bat out the final day.

Gloucestershire captain Cameron Bancroft was just unable to engineer a win over Kent, who held on for a two-wicket win to leave his side at the bottom of the table.

2026 County Championship division one standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Nottinghamshire Men NOT 5 2 0 3 0 11 13 80 2 Warwickshire Men WAR 5 2 1 2 0 11 15 74 3 Surrey Men SRY 5 1 0 4 0 14 10 72 4 Sussex Men SSX 5 3 1 1 12 14 11 69 5 Glamorgan Men GLA 5 2 1 2 0 8 13 69 6 Somerset Men SOM 5 2 2 1 0 9 15 64 7 Essex Men ESS 5 2 2 1 0 7 13 60 8 Yorkshire Men YRK 5 1 2 2 0 3 13 48 9 Leicestershire Men LEI 5 0 3 2 0 13 12 41 10 Hampshire Men HAM 5 1 4 0 0 1 12 29 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in the 2026 County Championship

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Glamorgan: Ryan Hadley (first six matches), Nathan McAndrew (June-July)

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Gabe Bell (first six matches), Liam Scott (June)

Hampshire: Jake Lehmann

Lancashire: Marcus Harris, Chris Green

Leicestershire: Jake Weatherald

Northamptonshire: Nathan McSweeney, Harry Conway (first two months only)

Nottinghamshire: Fergus O'Neill (April-June only)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (first half of season)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes

Warwickshire: Beau Webster (first half of season)

Yorkshire: Sam Whiteman, Jhye Richardson (until mid-May)