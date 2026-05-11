Punjab in freefall as bowlers punished in another big chase

The three Aussie bowlers conceded 4-152 in 11 overs on a run-laden night in the Himalayan foothills

Ricky Ponting is a facing a crisis at Punjab Kings after the former India Premier League table-toppers suffered a fourth successive defeat.

The Ponting-coached Kings looked to have done enough against Delhi Capitals, making 5-210 with a rapid 38 from Cooper Connolly including a six off Mitchell Starc.

But troubled by heavy dew in Dharamshala and dogged again by poor fielding, the Kings allowed the Capitals to pull off a record run chase at the Himalayan ground, winning with three wickets and an over to spare.

The result kept Delhi's chances of qualifying alive, for now, while fourth-placed Kings must arrest their slide or be overtaken.

It was a bittersweet night for Starc who was on a hat-trick having dismissed Marcus Stoinis for one, but saw the next four balls disappear for 16 as he went for 57 in his four overs.

On a tough night for Aussie bowlers, Punjabben dwarshuis debutant Ben Dwarhuis took 1-51 in his four overs while Stoinis went for 44 off three. On a seamers' pitch Connolly did not get a bowl - not did any other spinner - but did effect a brilliant run out of the dangerous Tristan Stubbs.

𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝘾𝙤𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙧 hitting the bullseye! 🎯



🎥 A pin-point direct hit catches Tristan Stubbs way short of his crease 🔥



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/wHhflKIvCR#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/ukESJqpBip — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2026

Axar Patel top-scored for Delhi with 56, having been dropped earlier. David Miller piled on with a 28-ball 51 and the tail finished it off.

"The cricket we are playing and the players we have, the future is strong," Delhi captain Axar said. "I got a chance today. Luck changed a little," he added.

Half-centuries from skipper Shreyas Iyer (59 not out) and Priyansh Arya (56) had given Punjab what looked a challenging total. Iyer even felt they had 30 more runs than they needed.

Starc must have realised it was going to be one of those days when his first ball flew through the thin mountain air over the extra cover boundary for six.

Batter Priyansh Arya then scooped him high over deep square leg for six more and with five wides coming from a short ball his first over went for 22.

But Starc's Capitals had the last laugh and remain in contention, just.

- With AP

IPL 2026 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 11 7 4 0 0 1.103 0 14 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 11 7 4 0 0 0.737 0 14 3 Gujarat Titans GUT 11 7 4 0 0 0.228 0 14 4 Punjab Kings KXI 11 6 4 0 1 0.428 0 13 5 Chennai Super Kings CSK 11 6 5 0 0 0.185 0 12 6 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 11 6 5 0 0 0.082 0 12 7 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 12 5 7 0 0 -0.993 0 10 8 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 10 4 5 0 1 -0.169 0 9 9 Mumbai Indians MI 11 3 8 0 0 -0.585 0 6 10 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 11 3 8 0 0 -0.907 0 6 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k))

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.13m), Tim David ($510k)

Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis ($1.9m), Ben Dwarshuis ($745k), Mitchell Owen ($510k), Cooper Connolly ($510k), Xavier Bartlett ($136k)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Cameron Green ($3.5m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn)

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis ($1.49m), Mitchell Marsh ($578k)