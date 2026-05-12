Siraj wins latest duel with Head as Sunrisers suffer crushing defeat

Travis Head was out for a duck as the Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad fell to Gujarat Titans by 82 runs

It's usually box office when Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj face each other and their latest contest in the Indian Premier League was no exception.

The duo notoriously clashed in the Adelaide Test in December 2024 when the Australian batter came out on top, but this time in Ahmedabad the Indian bowler won the duel.

Head flashed at the first two balls Siraj pushed across the left-hander, then was beaten by one he brought back in. The fourth ball again came in and Head finally got bat on ball, but it flew off a leading edge to be taken at deep third.

It was the tenth time Siraj has dismissed Head in all formats, with the batter averaging 29.80 against him.

The dismissal set the tone for what followed on Tuesday night as Head's Sunrisers Hyderabad were dismissed for 86, their lowest total in the IPL, losing to Gujarat Titans by a whopping 82 runs.

Siraj celebrates after dismissing Head for a duck in their IPL clash in Ahmedabad // Creimas/BCCI

Siraj ended with 1-11 off three overs with Kagisho Rabada (3-28 off four) and Jason Holder (3-20 off four) charging through the opening he had created.

The result was a disappointment for Sunrisers skipper Pat Cummins who had led by example, finishing as top scorer with 19 to back up his own impressive bowling stint of 1-20 off four overs.

When Cummins finished his last over, the 15th of the innings, Titans were 3-114 with set batters Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar having opted to see him off.

The former was soon out for 61 off 44 balls but the latter went on to make 50 off 33 as the home team added 54 off the last five overs to reach 5-168.

On what Cummins described as a "tricky" pitch it added to the pressure on the visitors, and they failed to deal with it. At the end of the six-over Powerplay they were 4-34 and staring at defeat.

"They bowled really well," said Cummins. "I was pretty happy when we walked off (after bowling).

"It's a pretty tricky wicket and you maybe try and look at ways to get through that opening spell, but they deserve a bit of credit. That's as a good a T20 bowling display as you'll see."

On the low score he added: "This happens in T20 cricket. We still have two games left to qualify. We'll put this behind us pretty quickly."

Titans are now top of the table after five successive wins and all but sure to qualify for the playoffs. Sunrisers are third, still well-placed but needing to win at least one of their two remaining regular-season games.

IPL 2026 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Gujarat Titans GUT 12 8 4 0 0 0.551 0 16 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 11 7 4 0 0 1.103 0 14 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 12 7 5 0 0 0.331 0 14 4 Punjab Kings KXI 11 6 4 0 1 0.428 0 13 5 Chennai Super Kings CSK 11 6 5 0 0 0.185 0 12 6 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 11 6 5 0 0 0.082 0 12 7 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 12 5 7 0 0 -0.993 0 10 8 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 10 4 5 0 1 -0.169 0 9 9 Mumbai Indians MI 11 3 8 0 0 -0.585 0 6 10 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 11 3 8 0 0 -0.907 0 6 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k))

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.13m), Tim David ($510k)

Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis ($1.9m), Ben Dwarshuis ($745k), Mitchell Owen ($510k), Cooper Connolly ($510k), Xavier Bartlett ($136k)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Cameron Green ($3.5m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn)

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis ($1.49m), Mitchell Marsh ($578k)