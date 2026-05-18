Captain Cummins fires Sunrisers into IPL playoffs

Aussie star quick delivers another telling spell before declaring: 'the real stuff starts now'

Pat Cummins has led Sunrisers Hyderabad into the Indian Premier League playoffs with a captain's performance in the field against Chennai Super Kings.

Whenever Sunrisers needed a wicket, Cummins brought himself on, and he usually delivered as the home side were limited to 7-180, the Australian quick taking 3-28 in his four overs.

Though Travis Head failed with the bat the visitors hauled in their target with a perfectly judged run-chase, winning by five wickets with one over to spare.

Ishan Kishan made 70 off 47 balls and Heinrich Klassen 47 off 26, adding 75 in seven overs.

"Really satisfying," said Cummins. "It was a tough wicket to bat on and the way "Klassy" and Ishan chased it down I was really happy. They chose their match-ups and played some ridiculous shots."

"The real stuff starts now," he added.

The defending champions, Josh Hazlewood's Royal Challengers Bengaluru, were already into the last four and Sunrisers' win means Gujarat Titans are also through.

Five teams are in contention for the final place though CSK and Mitch Starc's Delhi Capitals both need an unlikely set of results.

Ricky Ponting's Punjab Kings are currently fourth but have lost their last five matches. Rajasthan Royals have a game in hand on them but are in poor form themselves. Cam Green's Kolkata Knight Riders are also in with a shout.

Asked to bowl in Chepauk on Monday (local time) Cummins began with Nitesh Kumar Reddy and Praful Hinge, but after two overs CSK were 0-30 with Sanju Sansom flying with 27 off 11 balls.

Three balls later it was 1-31 with Sansom caught behind off Cummins without adding to his score.

However, new batter Urvil Patel finished the over with successive sixes and Cummins took himself out of the attack.

As the mid-point approached he returned to bowl the tenth over with CSK 2-89 and Kartik Sharma 32 off 16.

Once again Sunrisers needed a wicket. Once again the Australia captain delivered, dismissing Kartik without the batter adding to his score.

Cummins stayed on and added opposing captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to his victims. The opener, starved of strike went for a boundary-free 15 off 21.

Cummins held back his final over, but felt compelled to bowl it once Dewald Brevis settled in, at 4-132. However, the South African youngster whacked his first two balls for 6, 4. The rest of the over was tighter but there was no fourth wicket.

Brevis went on to a 27-ball 44, the top score as CSK closed on 7-180.

CSK bowled well at the start with Spencer Johnson's first over going for five. Head, given little to put away, attempted a rash smash and was caught and bowled off a skier for a six-ball six by Mukesh Choudary.

When Johnson caught Abhishek Sharma (26) CSK were slight favourites but at 2-75 he dropped Klasasen - a difficult diving chance - on 18 and the South African took full advantage.

A decade on from their one and only IPL triumph Sunrisers have another shot at glory.

IPL 2026 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Men RCB 13 9 4 0 0 1.065 0 18 2 Gujarat Titans GUT 13 8 5 0 0 0.4 0 16 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad SUN 13 8 5 0 0 0.35 0 16 4 Punjab Kings KXI 13 6 6 0 1 0.227 0 13 5 Rajasthan Royals RAJ 12 6 6 0 0 0.027 0 12 6 Chennai Super Kings CSK 13 6 7 0 0 -0.016 0 12 7 Delhi Capitals Men DEL 13 6 7 0 0 -0.871 0 12 8 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR 12 5 6 0 1 -0.038 0 11 9 Mumbai Indians MI 12 4 8 0 0 -0.504 0 8 10 Lucknow Super Giants LSG 12 4 8 0 0 -0.701 0 8 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Australians in IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Matt Short ($255k), Spencer Johnson ($255k, replaces Nathan Ellis ($340k))

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc ($2m)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.13m), Tim David ($510k)

Punjab Kings: Marcus Stoinis ($1.9m), Ben Dwarshuis ($745k), Mitchell Owen ($510k), Cooper Connolly ($510k), Xavier Bartlett ($136k)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Cameron Green ($3.5m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.5m), Travis Head ($2.38m), Jack Edwards ($510k, withdrawn)

Lucknow Super Giants: Josh Inglis ($1.49m), Mitchell Marsh ($578k)