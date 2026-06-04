In-form Connolly to boost Aussie batting in ODI decider

Left-hander returns to strengthen Australia's batting as they seek a series-clinching win in the third ODI

The Indian Premier League's breakout Aussie star, Cooper Connolly, is back for Australia's series-deciding third one-day international against Pakistan in Lahore.

Fresh off a 491-run maiden IPL campaign with Punjab Kings, Connolly replaces leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha as the visitors opted to bat with the series tied at 1-1 when the toss eventually took place after rain delayed the start by 15 minutes.

The West Australian is listed at seven and strengthens their batting for Thursday's clash, but he won't send down any of his left-arm spin as he continues to manage a back issue.

Pakistan XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed Australia XI: Matt Short, Josh Inglis (c) (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Oliver Peake, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

But stand-in Aussie skipper Josh Inglis – who will open with Matt Short having moved up one spot from the previous match with Alex Carey sliding to No.4 – still has plenty of spin options at his disposal in a series that has so far been dominated slow and low-scoring pitches.

Frontline spinners Adam Zampa and Matthew Kuhnemann will be the biggest threats for Pakistan, supported by allrounder Short, who took three wickets in the previous match, as well as part-timers Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne.

Nathan Ellis remains the sole specialist fast bowler after Billy Stanlake was left out of the previous match, with allrounder Cameron Green to again provide pace reinforcement.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have gone in unchanged for the third straight match.

Connolly endured tough BBL and T20 World Cup campaigns with the bat last summer but responded to lead Punjab's early season charge before the Ricky Ponting-coached franchise crashed out of the IPL playoffs race with six losses in a row.

The 22-year-old hit his maiden top-level century with a six-laden 107 not out against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad, after also posting scores of 87 and 72no earlier in the tournament.

Connolly also impressed in his most recent ODI appearances against India last October, guiding Australia to a series-clinching two-wicket win in Adelaide with an unbeaten 61 in a tense run chase.

01:45 Play video Composed Connolly makes chase a cakewalk with 61no

He was initially only part of the squad for ODI and T20I series Bangladesh that follows the Pakistan tour, but he joined the group in Lahore ahead of the second ODI on Tuesday after Mitch Marsh was ruled out of the series due to an ankle injury.

Recent ODI debutant Oliver Peake and Short are set to travel to Bangladesh as cover following the third ODI but are yet to officially be added to the squad for the three-match 50-over series beginning in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Tonight's match will be the sixth bilateral men's ODI series decider between Australia and Pakistan, with the hosts holding a 4-1 advantage in those decisive contests.

04:18 Play video Ellis on Babar wickets, 'brilliant' Peake and 'different' ODI style

Pakistan have also won the past two men's one-day series between the two nations, winning 2-1 at home in 2022 and 2-1 in Australia in 2024.

Australia levelled the series with a 41-run win at the same venue two days ago as Inglis (51) and Green (53) hit half-centuries in the tourists' 9-231 before Ellis' four wickets and Short's 3-36 helped roll Pakistan for 190.

Qantas Tour of Pakistan & Bangladesh 2026

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs: Josh Inglis (c), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

Pakistan squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufiyan Muqeem

May 30: First ODI, Pakistan won by five wickets

June 2: Second ODI, Australia won by 41 runs

June 4: Third ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 9:30pm AEST

Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

June 9: First ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 11: Second ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 14: Third ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

Australia squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

June 17: First T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 19: Second T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 21: Third T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

All matches exclusive on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket