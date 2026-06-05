Gardner flays Proteas in confidence-boosting knock

Ashleigh Gardner's fifty helps allrounder shake off rust as Aussies wrap up unofficial practice matches before heading into T20 World Cup camp

02:17 Play video Gardner, Warham punish Proteas in practice match

Boundary-laden fifties for Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham saw Australia hit their straps in their second practice match against South Africa ahead of their T20 World Cup opener next weekend.

Australia enjoyed an 85-run win after hitting 6-212 against the Proteas at Arundel Castle, then restricted the opposition to 6-127, before both sides practiced Super Over scenarios.

Gardner's 38-ball 66 included eight fours and a six – a towering strike back down the ground against Proteas spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, while Wareham's 52 came in 29 balls and featured six fours and a six of her own, hoisting Ayabonga Khaka over the square leg rope.

For Gardner the hit out was a perfectly timed confidence boost before the team moves on to Cardiff ahead of their ICC-sanctioned warm-up matches.

"I haven't been hitting the ball that well in the nets so to actually be able to do it in more of a game scenario is certainly pleasing and gives you a lot of confidence," she said.

"The nets only kind of say one thing and then when you actually get out in the heat of the battle, that kind of dictates where your game's at a little bit more."

There were steady contributions at the top of the order from Beth Mooney (25 off 15) and No.3 Phoebe Litchfield (31 off 22) while Georgia Voll made 16 and Ellyse Perry was bowled for 1.

Perry was one of three wickets for Khaka who claimed 3-27 from three overs to be the pick of the Proteas bowlers, having earlier removed Litchfield while Gardner fell late hitting out.

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt hit 47 from 39 balls before retiring out.

There was one wicket apiece for Anabel Sutherland (1-12 off 3), Perry (1-8 off 2), Sophie Molineux (1-16 off 3) and Nicola Carey (1-22 off 3).

Spinners Wareham and Alana King returned identical figures of 0-17 off three overs, while young quick Lucy Hamilton was on a steep learning curve as she conceded six fours in three overs that went for 35 runs.

"It's been a good week, making sure we're well equipped in any scenario," said Gardner, ahead of Australia's ICC-sanctioned warm-up matches against England and the West Indies.

"For us, it's being able to come up with the best options in different phases of the games.

"For Soph (Molineux) being able to work out her method as well in a World Cup - she's never captained in a World Cup so there's plenty of things to tick off but I think for us it's just being really positive when we walk out into the field and just making sure that we take that method going to that first match."

Australia will meet South Africa in their tournament opener at Old Trafford on June 13.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: v South Africa, Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30pm AEST

June 17: v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds, 7:30pm AEST

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video