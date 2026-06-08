Bangladesh v Australia ODIs: All you need to know

Broadcast info, start times, latest squad changes and more for the whirlwind six-match tour of Bangladesh that continues Australia's hectic winter schedule

Australia have little time to lick their wounds from losing an ODI series in Pakistan, hopping across the subcontinent to begin a six-game white-ball tour of Bangladesh that continues a hectic start to what will be one of the busiest 18-month stretches the men's national side has ever had.

The Australians have landed in Dhaka after Thursday night's third ODI against Pakistan in Lahore, and now face three ODIs and three T20Is in 13 days, all in a much-more friendly time zone for Australian viewers.

Bangladesh v Australia schedule

June 9: First ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 11: Second ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 14: Third ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 17: First T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 19: Second T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 21: Third T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

Pakistan v Australia results

May 30: First ODI, Pakistan won by five wickets

June 2: Second ODI, Australia won by 41 runs

June 4: Third ODI, Pakistan won by four wickets

How to watch?

All matches from Bangladesh will be broadcast on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. You can sign up to Kayo Sports here.

The squads

Australia squad: Josh Inglis (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

Regular openers Mitch Marsh (ankle) and Travis Head (personal leave) are still missing from Australia's ODI squad, with Matt Short and Oliver Peake retained from the Pakistan series.

Tanveer Sangha, who picked up a hamstring injury in Lahore, has been replaced by Victoria off-spinner Todd Murphy, who is now in line for an ODI debut.

None of the 'Big three' of fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have made the trip to Pakistan or Bangladesh with a looming heavy workload in Test cricket prioritised for them.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald said all three were keen to play, but were instead told to rest given Australia will play 20 Tests (21 if they make the World Test Championship final) in a 12-month stretch from mid-August.

Also coming into the squad are fast bowlers Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis. South Australian allrounder Liam Scott will continue waiting in the wings for the chance at an international debut after running drinks for all three matches in Pakistan, while Billy Stanlake is heading home after making his return to international cricket in the opening match against Pakistan but being left out thereafter, owing to the spin-friendly nature of the pitches.

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana

Bangladesh have recalled 30-year-old Mosaddek Hossain to their ODI squad after a near four-year gap for the off-spinning allrounder, having last featured in an ODI in August 2022. Wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan also comes back into the squad having missed Bangladesh's recent 2-1 series win against New Zealand. Mahidul Islam and Afif Hossain are the two players from that series who have been omitted to face the Aussies.

Bangladesh have named their squad for the first two ODIs only, but all three matches are to be played at the same venue in Dhaka.

The Tigers boast a potent pace attack which, while fierce, should also bring some cheer to the Aussie batters who will not be unhappy to see the back of the low and slow pitches they encountered in Pakistan. Nahid Rana is one to watch, and has been in hot form of late, taking eight wickets in the series against the Black Caps, including a five-wicket haul, while the 23-year-old also bagged a five-for in Tests recently.

Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam are the other seamers while leg-spinner Rishad Hossain will be a familiar face for the Aussies after his exploits in the Big Bash with Hobart Hurricanes last summer.

Rapid Stats

Australia have won all four of their most recent bilateral men’s ODI series against Bangladesh 3-0, although this will be their first series in Bangladesh since April 2011.

have won all four of their most recent bilateral men’s ODI series against Bangladesh 3-0, although this will be their first series in Bangladesh since April 2011. Bangladesh have won their past three bilateral men’s ODI series, their best winning run since July 2022.

have won their past three bilateral men’s ODI series, their best winning run since July 2022. Australia have lost their past two bilateral men’s ODI series outside Australia, the first time that's happened since June 2018.

have lost their past two bilateral men’s ODI series outside Australia, the first time that's happened since June 2018. Bangladesh have won their past two men’s ODIs. They haven't won more than two since they won five in a row from March-May 2023.

have won their past two men’s ODIs. They haven't won more than two since they won five in a row from March-May 2023. Australia have won 20 of their 21 completed men’s ODIs against Bangladesh, their best win rate against any team they’ve faced more than five times.

have won 20 of their 21 completed men’s ODIs against Bangladesh, their best win rate against any team they’ve faced more than five times. Bangladesh have alternated between wins and losses across their past five men’s ODIs at Shere Bangla National Stadium, and won their most recent match at the venue (20 April v New Zealand).

Milestone Watch

Adam Zampa is three wickets away from becoming the seventh Australian male to take 200 ODI wickets. If he reaches the milestone in his next match, his 119th, it would make him the third fastest Australian to the mark (behind Mitch Starc, 102 games, and Brett Lee, 112). It would also make him the third-fastest spinner overall behind Saqlain Mushtaq's 104 games and Rashid Khan's 115.

is three wickets away from becoming the seventh Australian male to take 200 ODI wickets. If he reaches the milestone in his next match, his 119th, it would make him the third fastest Australian to the mark (behind Mitch Starc, 102 games, and Brett Lee, 112). It would also make him the third-fastest spinner overall behind Saqlain Mushtaq's 104 games and Rashid Khan's 115. Najmul Hossain Shanto is 86 runs away from reaching 2,000 ODI runs for Bangladesh. Currently on 1,914 runs, he has scored a fifty in each of his past two ODI innings (50*, 105). The last and only time he passed 50 in three or more consecutive ODI innings was a four-match span from August to October in 2023.

is 86 runs away from reaching 2,000 ODI runs for Bangladesh. Currently on 1,914 runs, he has scored a fifty in each of his past two ODI innings (50*, 105). The last and only time he passed 50 in three or more consecutive ODI innings was a four-match span from August to October in 2023. M arnus Labuschagne is 105 away from reaching 2,000 runs for Australia in men's ODIs.

is 105 away from reaching 2,000 runs for Australia in men's ODIs. A lex Carey is 117 away from reaching 5,000 career runs for Australia in all international cricket.

is 117 away from reaching 5,000 career runs for Australia in all international cricket. Matthew Renshaw is 20 runs away from reaching 1,000 runs in international cricket.

Qantas Tour of Pakistan & Bangladesh 2026

May 30: First ODI, Pakistan won by five wickets

June 2: Second ODI, Australia won by 41 runs

June 4: Third ODI, Pakistan won by four wickets

Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Josh Inglis (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh ODI squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana

June 9: First ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 11: Second ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 14: Third ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

Australia squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

June 17: First T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 19: Second T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 21: Third T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

All matches exclusive on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket