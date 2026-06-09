The unbeaten seven: Elite group playing Cup No.10

Seven women have featured in all nine previous T20 World Cups. Here's how their records stack up ahead of No.10

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Titles: 6 | Matches: 47 | Runs: 503| HS: 42 | Ave: 27.94 | SR: 113.8 | 50s: 0

Wkts: 40 | Ave: 17.67 | Econ: 5.79 | BBI: 3-12 | 4w: 0

No woman has played more T20 World Cup matches than Ellyse Perry, who has helped raise the trophy six times. Perry was primarily a bowler through her first three campaigns, before flourishing into a key allrounder in Bangladesh in 2014.

One of her most famous performances came in the 2010 final in Barbados, against New Zealand. The White Ferns needed five runs to win, or four to force a Super Over, and Sophie Devine hammered a powerful straight drive – a shot that should have rocketed down the ground to the boundary - but bowler Perry managed to stick out her right foot and deflect the ball to mid-on, conceding just a single and sealing the title.

Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

Titles: 1 | Matches: 38 | Runs: 785| HS: 75* | Ave: 26.16 | SR: 111.82 | 50s: 4

Wkts: 29 | Ave: 17.1 | Econ: 6.17 | BBI: 4-22 | 4w: 1

Sophie Devine led New Zealand to their first T20 World Cup title in Dubai in 2024, lifting the trophy in one of the most significant moments in her team's history.

Earlier in the tournament, Devine had set up the White Ferns' run to the top four when she hit an unbeaten 75 in their crucial group-stage win against India.

She has since handed over the captaincy to Amelia Kerr, and will retire from international cricket at the conclusion of this tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur (India)

Titles: 0 | Matches: 39 | Runs: 726| HS: 103 | Ave: 25.03 | SR: 112.21 | 50s: 4 | 100s: 1

Wkts: 11 | Ave: 12.63 | Econ: 5.34 | BBI: 4-23 | 4w: 1

Harmanpreet Kaur is the only Indian woman to have scored a century at a T20 World Cup, raising the bat with 103 against New Zealand in Guyana in 2018.

India's captain led her team to an ODI World Cup less than 12 months ago and will be desperate to add a second piece of silverware to the trophy cabinet. She took them to the final in 2020, and semi-finals in 2018 and 2023.

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)

Titles: 0 | Matches: 32 | Runs: 711| HS: 68 | Ave: 22.21 | SR: 102.15 | 50s: 3

Wkts: 13 | Ave: 25.69 | Econ: 6.57 | BBI: 3-17 | 4w: 0

Chamari Athapaththu has been Sri Lanka's leading light since her debut during the inaugural tournament in 2009.

Across 32 matches at the ICC tournament she's passed 50 in three innings, but has one big milestone she has yet to tick off: an appearance in the knockout phases.

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Titles: 0 | Matches: 32 | Runs: 453| HS: 43 | Ave: 18.87 | SR: 99.56 | 50s: 0

Wkts: 31 | Ave: 17.8 | Econ: 5.13 | BBI: 3-16 | 4w: 0

One of the most fierce ompetitors in world cricket, Marizanne Kapp has been there from the start for the Proteas, making her debut against Australia during the inaugural 2009 tournament.

The fast bowler has since evolved into one of the game's great allrounders, becoming an important part of the Proteas' batting line-up.

After taking South Africa to the semi-finals in 2020, and having felt the disappointment of finishing runners-up in 2023 and 2024, Kapp will be desperate to see her team over the line for the first time in 2026.

Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Titles: 1 | Matches: 42 | Runs: 1216 | HS: 94* | Ave: 31.17 | SR: 111.05 | 50s: 8

Wkts: 11 | Ave: 27.9 | Econ: 6.97 | BBI: 1-6 | 4w: 0

No woman has scored more T20 World Cup runs than Suzie Bates, who has amassed more than 200 runs more than the next highest scorer, Stafanie Taylor.

She has passed the 50-run mark eight times, with a high score of 94 not out against Pakistan in Sylhet in 2014. Bates played a key role in New Zealand's breakthrough first title in 2024, scoring 32 against South Africa in the final in Dubai.

The 38-year-old has confirmed she will retire from international cricket at the end of this T20 World Cup, bringing the curtain down on a career that started more than 20 years ago.

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

Titles: 1 | Matches: 35 | Runs: 1014| HS: 59 | Ave: 37.55 | SR: 94.67 | 50s: 6

Wkts: 33 | Ave: 15.51 | Econ: 5.95 | BBI: 4-12 | 4w: 1

Stafanie Taylor made her T20I debut in 2008, one year before the inaugural women's T20 World Cup.

She is the second-highest scorer at the tournament behind Suzie Bates, and has long been one of the West Indies' more decorated and reliable players.

Taylor led West Indies to their breakthrough World Cup win in 2016, defeating Australia in the final in Kolkata, and has since handed over the captaincy to Hayley Matthews.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: v South Africa, Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30pm AEST

June 17: v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds, 7:30pm AEST

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video