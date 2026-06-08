England down Kiwis in shortest Lord's Test since 1888

England have taken a 1-0 lead in their three-match series at home to New Zealand as another Test match played out in fast forward on a dicey Lord's pitch.

The home side emerged comfortable 115-run victors, taking the final five wickets to fall on a day four that was only required due to a near washout on day three. Only Devon Conway (41) and Glenn Phillips (44no) showed much resistance for the visitors in a run chase that went awry from the outset.

England paceman Gus Atkinson (5-30) took the final three wickets to become the fourth paceman in the Test to claim a five-wicket haul as New Zealand were bundled out for 138 on a pitch that delivered both extravagant seam movement and uneven bounce throughout.

Just two players made a half-century in the match – England pair Harry Brook (56) and debutant opener Emilio Gay (57) – as the recent trend of quick-fire Tests continued; the 996 balls bowled represented the third fewest in any men's Test in which both teams were bowled out.

Second over. First wicket.



Josh Tongue traps Tom Blundell LBW 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3oQZTh4LMm — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 7, 2026

"I thought the way we committed to trying to score off anything that was slightly loose on this wicket is what allowed us to get up to a 250-run lead," said England captain Ben Stokes of his side's second innings.

"We knew we weren't going to get that many scoring opportunities from this New Zealand attack. (They're) so relentless in their plans and executions, and we knew we had to capitalise on anything that was presented to us to score, because in between that was going to be tough."

A thick outside edge and Ben Stokes is into the wickets at Lord's 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qrktXy1VWH — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 7, 2026

As England were bowled out inside 40 overs for 140 on the opening day, the contest became something of a shootout, and it was the hosts who better held their nerve. First, through Brook's boundary-laden half-century, then through Ollie Robinson's brilliant use of the conditions, and then through a pair of counter-punching innings from Ben Duckett (33) and Jamie Smith (39) after Gay had helped provide the solid foundation.

Finally, another quality seam effort delivered the goods for England, who fittingly marked Lord's 150th Test match with a win for the home side.

The series will continue in London, where the two sides will next meet at The Oval from June 17.