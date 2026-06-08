Skipper back in the swing as Aussies sharpen WC prep

Sophie Molineux came through the South Africa matches unscathed and is feeling free and ready to make an impact in the tournament proper

Sophie Molineux has declared herself fully fit, and satisfied with how her return to bowling is progressing as Australia enter the next phase of their T20 World Cup preparations.

Molineux made a successful return with the ball in Australia's two completed warm-up matches against South Africa in Arundel last week, having shaken off the back injury that interrupted the start to her tenure as national skipper.

She sent down six overs across the two games for economical figures of 2-17 and 1-16.

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Speaking to reporters in London on Sunday, Molineux explained while she had not been concerned about recovering in time for the ICC tournament, it was a relief to be back to full fitness.

"It's all good, which is really nice, just to be able to play freely and, touch wood, hopefully this lasts for a long time," she said. "It's been nice to be able to get out there and bowl and actually be able to contribute in those practice matches, and the ball feels like it's coming out of the hand OK as well.

"Working closely with our medical team and picking it up (the injury) pretty early meant we were able to put things in place to make sure that it didn't ever become a touch-and-go situation (for the World Cup).

"It was really well planned out and everyone did a really good job in being able to (make sure) I'm ready and firing to go."

Australia will play two further warm-up matches in Cardiff this week ahead of their tournament opener against the Proteas on June 13.

First up is a showdown against hosts England on Monday (12am Tuesday AEST), followed by a second hit-out against West Indies two days later.

Australia trialed a variety of combinations across the two matches against South Africa, including batting Annabel Sutherland at No.3 in the opening game before reverting to usual first drop Phoebe Litchfield.

Molineux explained they had been keen to test players in various roles to ensure all squad members were adequately prepared for the tournament, but indicated this week's games in Cardiff would see Australia's XI more closely resemble the combination they are likely field at Old Trafford next Saturday.

"We'll probably start to be more fine-tuned to what we're looking for, and in that first match of the World Cup," she said. "At the same time we've got a really deep list and anyone could play a role at any point in time throughout the tournament ... (and we wanted) to give everyone opportunities to adjust the two conditions if they were to be required."

"It was good to see Lucy Hamilton get into the action in Arundel and bowl really well, and Annabel Sutherland and Ellyse Perry were bowling in the Powerplay, so that's just nice to know that they can do that.

"We had our leggies bowling in the other game, and the middle-order's been played around with a little bit, just to find the right combination.

"The depth's there, it's just finding the right places for everyone, and making sure we're firing and everyone's confident and ready to go."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

ICC World Cup warm-up matches

June 9: v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 12am AEST

June 11: v West Indies, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 12am AEST

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: v South Africa, Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30pm AEST

June 17: v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds, 7:30pm AEST

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video