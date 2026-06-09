Scott debuts, Connolly to open in Bangladesh series opener

Xavier Bartlett recalled with Ollie Peake and Matt Kuhnemann making way as Australia insert Tigers in first ODI at Mirpur

00:51 Play video 'Exciting prospect': Inglis on Tigers threats Rana & Rishad

Liam Scott will make his international debut in Australia's ODI series opener against Bangladesh, with the visitors also picking paceman Xavier Bartlett in anticipation of improved seam-bowling conditions in Dhaka.

Stand-in captain Josh Inglis won the toss and elected to bowl in Mirpur where the punishing humidity is forecast to top 80 per cent and the mercury hit 32C for the day game, the first of three matches in a series being played entirely in the Bangladesh capital.

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After losing 1-2 to Pakistan on spinning snake pits last week, the Aussies have been greeted by a surface sporting live grass and which has proved more helpful to seamers than to spinners through five ODIs played on it so far this year.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Musaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Tanvir Islam Australia XI: Matt Short, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (c/wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Liam Scott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

That has opened the door for Scott, the Sydney-born seam-bowling allrounder who has flourished in South Australia, to earn men's ODI cap No.253, presented to him by state teammate Alex Carey before play on Tuesday afternoon.

Bartlett, who missed the Pakistan series due to his IPL commitments, has joined Scott in the XI. Young gun Ollie Peake drops out from the side that lost the third ODI in Lahore, as does Matt Kuhnemann.

Cooper Connolly has been listed to open with Matt Short, with Inglis dropping to three.

Connolly last opened in an ODI during the Champions Trophy semi-final last year, making a tortured nine-ball duck against India. He has since flourished batting at first drop for Punjab Kings in the recent IPL.

Adam Zampa is the sole specialist spinner with Connolly playing as a battler only while he manages a back complaint. Short and Matthew Renshaw are the other spin options for stand-in captain Inglis.

Kuhnemann bowled tidily in Pakistan but selectors' preference for pace here indicates they do not think the left-armer will generate the same kind of extravagant turn he found in Lahore to bowl Babar Azam.

Scott meanwhile has risen to prominence in domestic cricket over recent seasons. He was the player of the tournament in the 2024-25 One-Day Cup, before being named player of the most recent Sheffield Shield season, helping SA win both those competitions.

Bartlett returns with a formidable ODI record, snaring 15 wickets at 11.13 from five games, though this match marks his first 50-over game played away from home.

Marnus Labuschagne has held his spot despite scores of 0, 5 and 19 in Pakistan and is listed to bat at No.4.

Australia will get their first look at Bangladesh's breakout pace star, Nahid Rana, who leads a strong seam attack also featuring left-armer Mustafizur Rahman.

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2026

Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Josh Inglis (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

June 9: First ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 11: Second ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 14: Third ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

Australia squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

June 17: First T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 19: Second T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 21: Third T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

All matches exclusive on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket