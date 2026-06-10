Voll stars as clinical Australia see off Windies in Cup warm-up

Georgia Voll shone with the bat as Australia cruised in their final warm-up game

Australia have capped off their T20 World Cup preparations with a clinical warm-up win over West Indies in Cardiff, as attention turns to Saturday's tournament opener.

Georgia Voll struck form to lead the Aussies to a six-wicket victory at Sophia Gardens, scoring an unbeaten 77 from 48 deliveries to reel in the Windies' 131 all out with five overs to spare.

Earlier, Lucy Hamilton put in a solid showing with the new ball to press her case for a T20 World Cup debut, while Deandra Dottin (46 from 38) top-scored for the West Indies as they were bowled out on the final ball of their innings.

Phoebe Litchfield sat out a second consecutive match with quad 'awareness', with Australia taking a conservative approach with the left-handed batter ahead of Saturday's tournament-opening showdown with the Proteas at Old Trafford.

In worrying signs for the Windies, meanwhile, key allrounder Chinelle Henry had to be stretchered from the field after an incident while fielding.

Henry was looking to backpedal when she slipped and landed awkwardly on the Sophia Gardens outfield, appearing to suffer a shoulder injury.

Chinelle Henry is stretchered from the field // ICC/Getty

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, who missed her team's first warm-up game due to illness, won the toss and opted to set Australia a target, but her team were quickly on the back foot when Hamilton had opener Qiana Joseph (5) caught behind in the second over.

Sophie Molineux struck with her first delivery to dismiss Aaliyah Allyene (15), and Matthews was forced to depart for a 19-ball 15 when she was bowled by Georgia Wareham.

Dottin's innings, which featured six boundaries, provided the backbone of the West Indies innings but she had little support as the Australian attack rolled through their rivals.

Molineux used eight bowlers in total – with an emphasis on ensuring all players were adequately prepared for the tournament proper – with Ashleigh Gardner (2-17) the other multiple wicket taker alongside Hamilton, who shared the new ball with Kim Garth (1-13).

Lucy Hamilton picked up two wickets // ICC/Getty

Having not bowled herself in Monday's match against England, Molineux sent down three overs for figures of 1-19, while Ellyse Perry (1-16 from three) and Nicola Carey (1-11 from two) were also given an opportunity.

"We've been rotating through the bowlers just with limited match prep, everyone has had a good stint out in the middle now," Molineux said on broadcast following the game.

"The last few games we've tried different things, and we've balanced that out with also getting players used to the spot they'll most likely play as well.

"(We're) really pleased with how the last couple weeks of prep have gone."

Opener Beth Mooney continued her excellent run since arriving in the UK, racing to 34 from 18 deliveries before retiring with Australia 0-48 at the end of the Powerplay.

Voll, who looked scratchy early, then found her footing, accelerating to bring up a half-century from 40 deliveries.

The 22-year-old looked increasingly fluent throughout her innings, sealing victory for Australia with three consecutive boundaries in the 15th over.

Beth Mooney continued her strong start to the tour // ICC/Getty

At the other end, Ellyse Perry (5) could not repeat the heroics of Monday's warm-up against England, while Ashleigh Gardner (5) and Georgia Wareham (1) also departed cheaply before Annabel Sutherland (6no) joined Voll to ice the match.

"In a chase like that, to be able to do it clinically is pleasing," Molineux said.

"It was good to see Volly hit some runs, she's been looking good but hadn't had that score yet, so to see her take the game on and hit the ball cleanly, really happy with that."

Australia now travel to Manchester, where they will have one training session on Friday ahead of their crucial showdown against South Africa.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

ICC World Cup warm-up matches

June 9: Australia beat England by five wickets

June 11: Australia beat West Indies by six wickets

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: v South Africa, Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30pm AEST

June 17: v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds, 7:30pm AEST

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video