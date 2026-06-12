In with the old and new: Proteas' plot to make Aussies blue

A couple of familiar faces will confront Australia tomorrow as the Proteas go into the T20 World Cup more confident than ever

South Africa's inclusions for their T20 World Cup opener against Australia may be a blast from the past, but the Proteas have arrived in England with an attitude that is all new.

The rivals will meet at Old Trafford on Saturday in a game that will have a major say in the tournament's 'group of death', which also features a third title fancy in India and with only the top two teams to advance to the knockouts.

It will be the first time Australia and South Africa have met in an official T20 since the 2024 semi-final in Dubai, where the Proteas stunned the then-defending champions to end their three-peat hopes.

For the 2026 edition, South Africa have welcomed back former captain Dane van Niekerk and fiery quick Shabnim Ismail, with both having reversed their international retirements across the past 12 months.

And where previously the Proteas regularly wore the tag of 'dark horse', after three consecutive appearances in World Cup finals – the 2023 and 2024 T20 tournaments and 2025 ODI World Cup – captain Laura Wolvaardt was adamant that her team had outgrown the label.

"Hopefully they (are) the missing pieces that we needed," Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt said of Ismail and van Niekerk on Friday.

"It's been a bit different this tournament ... I think in previous editions it almost felt like a bit of a surprise when we got in the final, and we never really went into the tournament as any kind of favorites – it was more like (we were a) dark horse.

"But this time, especially back at home, it feels like a sense that people want us to go all the way and to win the World Cup.

"It's also kind of given the group a sense of belief that if all these people are saying we can actually win the comp, then surely we can ... I think the group really believes that we have the talent in the room to win the tournament."

South Africa have only beaten Australia on three occasions in international women's cricket, with all three of those wins coming in 2024.

And while their most recent meeting, at the ODI World Cup, was a rout in Australia's favour, South Africa's coach Mandla Mashimbyi, appointed in late 2024, has been bullish about his team's current position in the world cricket ecosystem.

"I think that's the great thing about Mandla is that's the mindset that he has, he believes in us 100 per cent, and it's really nice to have someone reminding us of how good we are so often," Wolvaardt said.

"I think that's been awesome, as he doesn't really care who we're playing against.

"He just fully believes if we do what we do well, we can beat any side in the world.

"Australia have been the number one side in the world for a very long time (and) I think we're going to have to play some very good cricket to beat them ... sure, they haven't really won World Cups recently, but I think they're still pretty good and they've got all bases covered, so we've got to be at the top of our game."

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Australia, meanwhile, will have a point to prove following the disappointment of the 2024 semi-final.

Speaking to media on Friday, captain Sophie Molineux said would have plans in place to counter the threats posed by quick Ismail and allrounder van Niekerk.

"(South Africa) have had some real success in the last couple of World Cups in getting to finals ... I'm sure that they're coming in really confident, and we're fully aware that we need to be as sharp as we can be tomorrow," Molineux said.

"South Africa have got a really deep batting order, and getting the experience of Shabs Ismail back, that's a really big boost for them.

"It probably reminds us of the old days – it's great to see those two come back.

"I think it just adds extreme experience more than anything ... sometimes the most experienced are able to be able to maintain composure and calmness, and that's the biggest thing in T20 cricket.

"We're well and truly aware that we have to have a plan set for both of them.

"It's going to be a really good game tomorrow ... we wouldn't want it any other way, I don't think, just to start off a tournament like this and making sure we're on from game one."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: v South Africa, Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30pm AEST

June 17: v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds, 7:30pm AEST

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video