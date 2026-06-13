LIVE: Australia batting first in T20 World Cup opener

Australia's T20 World Cup campaign gets underway against South Africa in Manchester

Australia have named a spin-heavy attack for their opening T20 World Cup game against South Africa in Manchester, while there was no room in the XI for vice-captain Tahlia McGrath.

The Aussies are batting first at Old Trafford after captain Sophie Molineux won the toss.

Australia XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Alana King South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Suné Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka

Veteran pace bowler Megan Schutt was a surprise omission, left out of the XI alongside McGrath as Australia named all four spinners: Molineux, Alana King, Georgia Wareham and Ashleigh Gardner.

Nicola Carey was named for her first T20 World Cup appearance since the 2020 tournament on home soil, while Phoebe Litchfield has overcome a quad niggle to take her place at No.3.

Left-arm quick Lucy Hamilton and Grace Harris were Australia's other two squad members left out of the XI.

South Africa meanwhile left both former captain Dane van Niekerk and Tazmin Brits out of their XI, instead opting for Annerie Dercksen at first drop.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: v South Africa, Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30pm AEST

June 17: v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds, 7:30pm AEST

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video