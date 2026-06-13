Wareham's triple treat leads way for Aussie spin quartet

Georgia Wareham's incredible all-round performance came as Australia made the rare move of deploying four spinners in the same XI

06:21 Play video King and Litchfield celebrate statement win over South Africa

Georgia Wareham underlined her quality as a T20 triple-threat on a day where Australia proved that they can, in fact, play all four of their spin stars in the same XI.

Wareham produced one of the great all-round displays against South Africa at Old Trafford, taking three wickets, scoring 32 off 22, holding a clutch catch to dismiss Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt and running out Marizanne Kapp.

She lined up alongside fellow leg-spinner Alana King, left-armer Sophie Molineux and off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner, with Australia's spin quartet taking six wickets between them to dismantle the Proteas for 107.

Wareham, 27, often flies under the radar compared to her flashier teammates but her heroics in Manchester demonstrated why she has been so strongly backed in by Australian selectors.

It also repaid the faith that has been shown in her batting.

After a failed experiment at No.3 during the 2024 T20 World Cup, the Victorian has more recently been installed in the middle-order following the 2025-26 WBBL season where she dominated at No.5 for the Renegades, and her 22-ball 32 against South Africa was her highest score from seven T20I knocks in 2026.

"It's probably one of the better games I've played in a long time for Australia," Wareham said after Australia wrapped up a 65-run win.

"Anytime I get to play for Australia and put this shirt on, I just want to be able to (impact) the game at any point, in any facet, so to be able to do that today in all three, yeah, I'll take it.

"Hopefully there's some more of this to come and I haven't peaked too early.

"I'm happy to bat anywhere in this team ... having a lot of experience in the Big Bash batting at No.5, just getting used to that middle order, has certainly helped me in the position that I am now batting for Australia."

Leading into the tournament, much of the speculation was around how Australia could fit King into their T20I XI – and which other spinner would need to miss out at her expense.

Saturday's match, the first where Australia used four tweakers in a 20-over game since the 2023 T20 World Cup in South Africa, proved there are scenarios where the quartet can play together, with their plethora of quality allrounders, including Wareham and Gardner, giving them a degree more flexibility than most teams are afforded.

07:31 Play video Wareham delight after all-round performance in Cup opener

However, it is an occasion that may not be repeated this tournament, given they do not play another match at the spin-friendly Old Trafford.

"It's awesome to bowl together," Wareham said after Australia sealed a 65-run win.

"We all communicate when we're out there what the wicket's doing and we're all in on each other's plans, so I think it certainly helps when we get out there.

"Seeing the game before us not seeing as much spin, I think we were a little bit unsure until we'd started bowling on it ourselves.

"But spin is a pretty big part of our bowling attack anyway, we pride ourselves on being able to make that impact on any wicket, even if it's not providing us with much."

Speaking after the match, South Africa allrounder Nadine de Klerk said Australia had outsmarted the Proteas when it came to their spin-heavy selections.

The Proteas played just one spinner in Nonkululeko Mlaba, who took 2-22 from her four overs and was easily their most economical bowler.

"I think the only difference was maybe the fact that they had four spinners and we went a bit more with pace, and I think pace on that wicket was definitely easier to face," de Klerk said.

"They played very well, they outplayed us ... it was a bit harder to get the spinners away."

05:52 Play video Uncovered: Everything an Aussie cricketer gets before a World Cup

Whether Australia will stick with the spin-heavy approach remains to be seen, with their next encounter against Bangladesh to be played at Headingley and with veteran pace bowler Megan Schutt and batter Grace Harris among those warming the bench in Manchester.

The Aussies have never played an international white-ball game at the Leeds ground, but Wareham, alongside teammates Annabel Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield, have called Headingley home in The Hundred.

"No doubt a few questions will get thrown our way in the meetings to come," Wareham said.

"Everyone's experience throughout The Hundred is certainly going to help us out in the rest of this tournament.

"I've never got a lot of spin at Headingley - it's typically a really good wicket to bat on, like a lot of the wickets over here, really fast outfields and high-scoring."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds, 7:30pm AEST

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video