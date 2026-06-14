Australia seeking 'silver linings' in frustrating series

Australia make two changes for third ODI as visitors look towards what they can take away ahead of August Tests

Australia will bowl first as they seek to finish the ODI series on a positive note having already lost the series, with Marnus Labuschagne insisting the visitors did not underestimate Bangladesh's firepower, particularly with the ball.

Australia made two changes for the third ODI with Matt Short dropped after three successive ducks going back to the third ODI against Pakistan in Lahore, while Nathan Ellis has been managed after playing all five ODIs of the tour so far.

Ben Dwarshuis comes in to the attack for his first game of the tour while young-gun Oliver Peake has been recalled to the middle order after impressing on his debut series against Pakistan. Stand-in skipper Josh Inglis returns to the top of the order but Labuschagne will remain in the middle order, having been demoted from No.3 for the second ODI, where he found form with an unbeaten half century.

Australia XI: Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (c, wk), Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Oliver Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Tawhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Najmul Shanto is standing in as captain for Bangladesh on the same pitch that was used in the first ODI, with Mehidy Hasan ruled out with concussion following a blow to the head while batting in the second ODI. In a further boost to the Aussies, pace ace Nahid Rana has been rested with

Labuschagne's move to the middle order in game two coincided with Australia's worst-ever start to an ODI that saw them lose three wickets before putting a run on the board as Short, Cooper Connolly and Matthew Renshaw all fell for ducks.

After a recovery led by Inglis, Labuschagne came in during the 18th over to hit his first ODI half-century in nearly two years.

"I've been short of runs, obviously. I was out of the one day team for the home summer, and then I got myself back in through some domestic performances and got an opportunity in Pakistan," Labuschagne said.

"It just probably hasn't just clicked quite yet.

"The other day, that was nice to get some runs and get us out of a position to get a score and make that game a pretty close game.

01:00 Play video 3-0! Australia make worst ever start to an ODI

"So personally it's always nice to get some runs when you've been under pressure.

"But my job now is to just continue that form and make sure that I keep scoring runs and keep finding ways to help Australia win games."

Labuschagne, who got a close-up look at several of Bangladesh's stars during his first stint in the Pakistan Super League earlier this year, denied there had been any complacency from the Australians.

"There was certainly no underestimation of Bangladesh," Labuschagne said ahead of the third ODI in Mirpur.

"I think playing against a few of their players in the PSL – Shurafal, (Nahid) Rana, Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) – you really got to see how good those players were.

"And then coming here, we were ready for the opportunity. Yeah, it hasn't gone to plan, but I think also seeing how they played against Pakistan in their last Test series, Bangladesh has been very impressive.

"It's certainly something we're going to make sure we're really prepared for when they come to Australia."

06:56 Play video Australia 'will be ready' for Bangladesh Test visit: Labuschagne

Bangladesh will play two Tests against Australia in Darwin and Mackay from August 13, with tickets on general sale from Monday, July 15.

Labuschagne conceeds the differences between the two sides has come down to two key elements - missed fielding opprtunities and adapting to the conditions.

"At times we've probably missed those opportunities in the field," he said.

"Game one, I dropped that catch at second slip.

"You take that catch and you put a bit of pressure on, and that total can pretty much come down to anything from 200 if you get a few wickets in that Powerplay."

The wickets in Bangladesh have had pace and bounce, which Labsuchagne conceded should have felt more comfortable than those that troubled Australia in Pakistan.

"We should be more used to these type of surfaces that's got a bit of pace and a bit of bounce, compared to what we were playing on in Lahore," Labuschagne said.

"When you're coming into a country and you're not 100 percent sure on the wickets, you want to make sure you're starting the series well.

"Probably in both instances, in Pakistan and here, we just haven't started as well as we can."

While there are a whole host of regulars missing for this Australian side, this series will be beneficial for those like Cameron Green, Alex Carey and Labuschagne himself ahead of the Top End series in August.

"This is a nice opportunity for us, those guys that are going to play in the Test summer against Bangladesh," he said, "to see these bowlers and start formulating some plans and ways to go about it when Bangladesh do come to Australia.

"So I think that's a good opportunity for us - there's always a silver lining."

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2026

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

June 9: First ODI: Bangladesh won by 86 runs (DLS Method)

June 11: Second ODI: Bangladesh won by five wickets (DLS Method)

June 14: Third ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Nikhil Chaudhary, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

June 17: First T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 19: Second T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 21: Third T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

All matches exclusive on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket