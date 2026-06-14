Bangladesh survive scare against spirted Netherlands

Tigresses brush off T20 World Cup debutants to gain confidence ahead of their showdown with Australia

Bangladesh have survived a scare in their opening match of the T20 World Cup, seeing off the Netherlands by six wickets in Birmingham.

The Netherlands, who are featuring in a Women's T20 World Cup for the first time, pushed the Tigers in their debut match with captain Babette de Leede scoring a half-century to help her team post 8-139 at Edgbaston.

Sharmin Akhter then steered the Tigresses through a mid-innings wobble with 37 not out, to seal Bangladesh's first points of the tournament.

The Tigresses had made a strong start to their chase led by young opener Juairiya Ferdous, who rode her luck on her way to 50 from 33 deliveries, posting her second fifty in her first 15 T20Is since debuting earlier this year.

Juairiya shared a 67-run opening stand with Dilara Akter (26 from 23), but fell one ball after reaching her half-century with Caroline De Lange getting the milestone first wicket for the Netherlands.

Juairiya Ferdous top scored against the Netherlands // ICC/Getty

She followed up with a second a ball later, removing Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty for a golden duck.

Dilara was dismissed shortly after, bowled by a ripping leg-break from Silver Siegers, leaving Bangladesh 3-79.

When Sobhana Mostary (4) was run out by a brilliant direct hit by Frederique Overdijk off her own bowling, the Tigresses had lost 4-18 and the Netherlands could sniff an upset.

Sharmin Akter Supta (37no) and Shorna Akter (18no) settled the chase however, keeping their composure to secure victory with five balls to spare.

Earlier, de Leede elected to bat and Phebe Molkenboer took the attack to Bangladesh bowler Marufa Akter in the second over, striking consecutive boundaries before edging behind for 11.

Babette de Leede scored 50 on World Cup debut // ICC/Getty

Heather Siegers (16) also fell inside the Powerplay, while Rabeya Khan took her 50th T20I wicket with her first ball of the tournament, bowling Sterre Kalis (4) to leave the Netherlands 3-47 in the eighth over.

De Leede provided stability as others fell around her, and while she reached a memorable half-century on T20 World Cup debut, she was dismissed immediately after achieving the milestone with a single, run out coming back for a second.

A late rally from Iris Zwilling (13no) and Silver Siegers (10no) helped boost the Netherlands to 8-139.

Bangladesh’s next Group A encounter will see them play Australia at Headingley on Wednesday, while the Netherlands next face India at the same venue.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1 Group 1 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Australia Women AUS 1 1 0 0 0 0 3.25 0 0 0 2 2 India Women IND 1 1 0 0 0 0 3.2 0 0 0 2 3 Bangladesh Women BAN 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.407 0 0 0 2 4 Netherlands Women NED 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.407 0 0 0 0 5 Pakistan Women PAK 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.2 0 0 0 0 6 South Africa Women SA 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.25 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points Group 2 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 1 1 0 0 0 0 4.35 0 0 0 2 2 Scotland Women SCO 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 3 West Indies Women WI 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.118 0 0 0 2 4 New Zealand Women NZ 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.118 0 0 0 0 5 Ireland Women IRE 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 6 Sri Lanka Women SL 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.35 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

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