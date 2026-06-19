Australia v Netherlands, T20 World Cup: match preview

Get the broadcast info, latest team news, start times and more as Australia continue their T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands

Match facts

Who: Australia v Netherlands What: Match 14, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, Group 1 When: Saturday, June 20. First ball 10:30am local time (7:30pm AEST) Where: Rose Bowl, Southampton Live scores: Match Centre How to watch: Prime Video Officials: Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton (on-field), Jacqueline Williams (TV), Gayathri Venugopalan (fourth), Michell Pereira (referee) News and reactions post-play: cricket.com.au and the CA Live app

Broadcast info

All 33 matches will be shown exclusively live on Prime Video in Australia, which holds the Aussie broadcast rights for all ICC events until the end of 2027. There is no free-to-air Australian television broadcast under the deal, however Prime Video have made this tournament free to access - you will still need a Prime account and to login, but no payment is required to watch matches from the tournament. You can sign up here for Prime Video - which includes a 30-day free trial.

If joining the broadcast late, Prime Video offers a 'rapid recap' feature, which will bring fans up to speed on the best action so far. Prime Video will also produce on-demand highlights packages after every match along with full match replays, available immediately after the match has finished.

The squads

Australia: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Netherlands: Babette de Leede (c), Caroline de Lange, Frédérique Overdijk, Hannah Landheer, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Isabel van der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Myrthe van den Raad, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Rosalie Lawrence, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers, Sterre Kalis

Possible XIs

Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

Ashleigh Gardner will hope to return from the sprained ankle that kept her out of Wednesday's match against Bangladesh, but Phoebe Litchfield has already been ruled out, with a potential return to come against India at Lord's on June 28.

Gardner's return may force Grace Harris back out of the XI, or Australia could once again stack their batting line-up and instead leave out a bowler in favour of the hard-hitting Queenslander.

Netherlands: Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede (c, wk), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frédérique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel van der Woning

The Netherlands put in a spirited display against India at Headingley on Wednesday, in their first encounter against one of the game's superpowers.

Skipper Babette de Leede has been their leading scorer across both of their matches while spinner Caroline de Lange has four wickets to her name thus far. They'll have the element of surprise over Australia, given their higher-ranked rivals will be unfamiliar with their squad, and they'll want to use that to their advantage.

07:51 Play video Perry and Garth reflect on dominant day for Aussie quicks

Australia v Netherlands World Cup history

This is the first time the Netherlands have qualified for a women's T20 World Cup, and the first meeting between the teams in the format.

They have met on five previous occasions in one-day internationals, all played between 1988 and 2000.

All five of those matches were in ODI World Cups, with Australia winning by margins of 255 runs, 173 runs, 10 wickets, 115 runs and 10 wickets.

Group 1 latest

India and Australia sit atop the Group 1 table with two wins apiece, and are in the box seat to advance to the semi-finals. Australia probably have the edge there having beaten South Africa in their opening match, with games against Netherlands and Pakistan before they round out the group stage against India.

Sunday's clash between South Africa and India at Old Trafford takes on huge importance. The Proteas rebounded from that first-up loss to the Aussies by getting past a spirited Pakistan side, but it wasn't exactly convincing. They will need to improve plenty but certainly have the capacity to upset India - who would then be fighting for their lives in June 28 Round 1 closer against the Aussies at Lord's.

Players to watch

Georgia Wareham

Wareham has enjoyed a strong start to the tournament, taking four wickets across Australia's first two matches at an average of 4.75 with an economy rate of 4.07. She's also made a promising start with the bat, hitting 32 off 22 in her only knock thus far.

Caroline de Lange

Caroline de Lange has led the way for the Netherlands bowlers // ICC/Getty

The Netherlands leg-spinner, who is a doctor when she's not on the cricket field, has been their leading bowler of the tournament thus far, taking four wickets in two matches at 14.75.

Local knowledge

Australia have played just two T20Is in Southampton previously, in 2011 and 2013. Both losses were two England, by margins of 16 runs and five wickets.

Australia's most recent visit to the ground was during the ODI leg of the 2023 Ashes, where they claimed a thrilling three-run win to officially retain the Ashes. That was a game dominated by Australia's spinners, who took six wickets between them.

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, N: No result

Australia: W W W W W L W L W W

Australia's World Cup campaign rolled on with a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in Leeds. That followed their major statement in their opening game of the tournament, when they thrashed fellow title hopeful South Africa by 65 runs at Old Trafford.

Prior to that, Australia swept the West Indies 3-0 in St Vincent and the Grenadines in March, but suffered a T20 series loss on home soil to India in February, going down 1-2.

Netherlands: L L L L W L L W L L

The Netherlands produced a spirited display against India but fell well short of their fully professional rivals. Before that, they were narrowly defeated by Bangladesh in their tournament opener.

Leading into the tournament, they secured a win over Bangladesh and during a tri-series in Edinburgh.

Rapid Stats

This will be the first match between Australia and the Netherlands in women’s T20Is and their sixth meeting in women’s international cricket overall. Australia have won each of their previous five ODI meetings by at least 10 wickets or 100 runs.

Australia have won 23 of their past 26 women’s T20Is, including their past five in a row. They have also won 28 of their past 30 matches when they’ve batted second.

Australia are on a 13-game winning streak during the group stage of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the longest such streak of any team in the history of the tournament.

The Netherlands have lost eight of their past 10 women’s T20Is – including their past four in a row. They had won eight consecutive matches before that.

The Netherlands have lost seven of their 13 women’s T20Is in 2026; though, they have scored runs at a rate of 6.7 runs per over in 2026.

Georgia Wareham has a bowling economy of 4.1 at this tournament, the best rate of any player from Group 1.

Ellyse Perry is set to become the first player to reach 50 appearances in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Her 42 wickets at the tournament are the third-most of any player. In fact, only four players have played more games at the tournament than 39 wins Perry has been part of. (Suzie Bates, Alyssa Healy, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Devine).

Sterre Kalis (1,971) is 29 runs away from becoming the first player to reach 2,000 runs for the Netherlands in women’s T20Is.

Babette de Leede and Robine Rijke are both set to play their 100th T20I, the first from the Netherlands to do so.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video