Aussies' 'tricky' task to unlock Sutherland's T20 best

Australia hopeful their two-time Belinda Clark Medalist is on the brink of translating her dominant ODI and Test form to the shortest format

Annabel Sutherland is embracing her role as a T20 finisher as she returns to familiar territory in Leeds for Australia's T20 World Cup showdown with Bangladesh.

Sutherland, who has spent the last two seasons playing for the Headingley-based Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, has found herself playing a different role in the shortest format.

While she is entrenched in Australia's top five across Test and ODI cricket, averaging 89 and 40 in those formats respectively, the 24-year-old has tended to play more of a bowling-allrounder role in T20Is.

Where exactly the two-time Belinda Clark Award winner best slots into Australia's T20 batting order has been an ongoing question for selectors, and leading into this tournament in the UK coach Shelley Nitschke suggested she could thrive in a finishing role.

"I think it’s a tricky one for Bells,” Nitschke told reporters ahead of Australia's warm-up games in Cardiff earlier this month.

"Domestically, she bats quite high up the order but has found herself in that middle-order finishing role for us, and I think she definitely can take that role on.

"She has shown that she can score runs at the top, but she’s also demonstrated that she has some tricks and a well-rounded game to play in the middle or finishing role as well … I actually think she’s really versatile, and she’s probably on the verge of really making a big impact in her T20 game."

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Sutherland wasted no time showing off that versatility in Australia's opening game of the tournament at Old Trafford, hitting 21 from 14 deliveries coming in at No.7 against South Africa.

Now, the Victorian will use her local knowledge as she takes on Bangladesh at her home away from home.

"I love playing here, so that’s the first thing and it's a pretty good place to bat," Sutherland said.

"Looks like a good wicket, but if the practice wickets are anything to go by, there’s still a little bit in it for the bowlers ... (there's) generally a fast outfield and it's a good place to bat.

"Being the morning game, (the ball) potentially might wiggle around a little bit, but having said that, once you're set, it's pretty nice.

"I'm feeling really good (about my role) … as many balls as I get to face, I’ll take it and just really trust in my game.

"Whatever it looks like I think I can play a role, whether it's finishing off a chase or setting and trying to get us to a decent total."

Australia's full squad trained at Headingley on Monday, before a smaller group attended an optional session in York on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Aussies welcomed a special guest in Tayla Vlaeminck, with the Victoria fast bowler – who made a long awaited return to elite cricket in April after suffering a serious shoulder injury at the 2024 T20 World Cup – currently training with Yorkshire.

While Australia are unlikely to face anything approaching her raw pace from the spin-heavy Tigresses attack, it was a welcome chance for Vlaeminck, who missed out on a CA contract for 2025-26, to reunite with the national side.

"She's great, I'm obviously pretty good mates with her and caught up with her for dinner," Sutherland said of her Victoria teammate.

"She's having a good time up here in Leeds which is nice, getting out of Melbourne for the first time in a bit – it was cool to have her around.

"She's a bundle of energy."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds, 7:30pm AEST

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video