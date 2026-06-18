Davies' winning debut could be ace up Aussies' sleeve

Never before had Australia taken as many wickets with spin in a white-ball international as Joel Davies and Nikhil Chaudhary made solid entrances

Joel Davies had to be roused from a card game to be told he was going to make his international debut. Australia hope they have stumbled on their own winning hand after the allrounder helped them win in a manner they never previously had before.

Having joked he watched Lionel Messi's football World Cup hat-trick as his "pre-game routine", Davies recorded his own memorable triple in taking 3-17 in the series-opening T20I against Bangladesh. He later held his nerve with the bat to help see the Aussies reel in their modest target of 131 in the penultimate over.

"It was a childhood dream to play for Australia and to be out there in my first match when the winning runs were hit was a pretty surreal moment for me," said the 22-year-old.

Davies had missed Tony Dodemaide's phone call to inform him he would be making his debut in Chattogram. "I was playing cards in my room with a few of the boys, and then heard the doorbell ringing a couple of times," he said.

"I went out – and it was (selector) 'Dods'. He congratulated me straightaway and told me I was in the team. I couldn't get the smile off my face."

00:42 Play video Davies shines on Aussie debut with crucial three-wicket haul

Australia's four-wicket win might prove significant in the long run as much as for the efforts of Davies and fellow newcomer Nikhil Chaudhary (1-14 and 18 off 13) as the overall returns of the spin quartet they helped form.

Never before in a white-ball international had Australia taken as many wickets with spin as the nine collected by Davies, Chaudhary, senior head Adam Zampa (3-18) and improved off-spinner Matt Renshaw (2-26).

Not that it had necessarily been a pre-conceived strategy. "We were probably a little bit surprised at the lack of pace and bounce in the wicket," captain Mitch Marsh said of a Chattogram surface Zampa labelled "dull".

Australia's advantage, as Marsh indicated in lauding the "really well-rounded team" at his disposal, was that he was able to pivot to a spin-heavy strategy despite his side picking three specialist seamers.

Even prior to their flop at the recent T20 World Cup, there had been a shift in the Aussies trying to at least give skipper Marsh the option to pursue the type of tactic that proved successful on Wednesday. In T20Is against Pakistan in January-February, Australia twice sent down 13 overs of spin, their highest ever proportion in a full innings.

Spinning allrounders like Davies and Chaudhary, along with Cooper Connolly who remains sidelined from bowling as he recovers from a back stress concern, shape as vital to unlocking the extra gear in Australia's T20 side.

That is especially the case with the lingering question mark over Glenn Maxwell's international future and Matt Short falling out of favour for this series.

Australia's alternative has been to either play Connolly at No.8 – which the 22-year-old is beginning to show might be too low in the order for him – or field a second specialist spinner next to Zampa in Matthew Kuhnemmann, who has the extra string to his bow as a solid Powerplay bowler.

00:50 Play video Connolly carries on hot streak with rapid 47

But Kuhnemann was left out of the first T20I, as he had been for two of Australia's four World Cup matches in Sri Lanka.

The next two major events on the T20 International horizon are the format's next ICC event, a World Cup being hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and the Los Angeles Olympics, both in 2028.

While conditions for the latter are unknown, Australia know venues for their home event will provide bigger boundaries for their spinners to play with, even if the pitches are less helpful.

Either way, the exposure of the likes of Davies to conditions beyond the home ones he has shone in through the KFC Big Bash League will help.

"Coming over here, I thought it might be spinning a little bit more than it actually did, but to still get enough out of the wicket (helped)," he said.

"Here in Bangladesh the grounds are a fair bit smaller than in Australia, so if there were any sort of parts of the ground that were slightly bigger, I had to use that to my advantage.

03:02 Play video Davies on three-wicket debut and 'surreal' Zampa experience

"With the winds going against the big boundary, it was Mitch (Marsh)'s idea to make me (get them) to hit them to that big boundary. I think I got two wickets from that, so it was a nice plan by him.

"It was a different step up in challenge on the international stage. I'm so grateful for the opportunity."

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2026

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

June 9: First ODI: Bangladesh won by 86 runs (DLS Method)

June 11: Second ODI: Bangladesh won by five wickets (DLS Method)

June 14: Third ODI: Australia won by one wicket

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Nikhil Chaudhary, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

June 17: First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

June 19: Second T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 21: Third T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

All matches exclusive on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket