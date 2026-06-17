Australia steamroll Bangladesh to stay unbeaten at World Cup

Australia have steamrolled Bangladesh by nine wickets in Leeds to continue their winning start to the T20 World Cup, but they will have one eye on their injury ward following blows to two of their biggest stars.

A superb bowling display led by Kim Garth (2-18), Sophie Molineux (2-14) and Ellyse Perry (2-14) restricted Bangladesh to 8-77 at Headingley, before Georgia Voll (45no from 32 balls) made short work of the chase, reeling in the target in 9.3 overs.

Australia now have two wins from two games heading into a busy phase of the group stage, which will see them travel almost 400km to Southampton to play the Netherlands on Saturday, before making the return journey to Leeds to meet Pakistan next Tuesday.

Georgia Voll finished unbeaten on 45 // ICC/Getty

They will be without first drop Phoebe Litchfield for both of those matches, after the left-hander was ruled out for three games after injuring her quad during Australia's opening win over South Africa.

Australia will also be sweating on the fitness of Ashleigh Gardner, who missed Wednesday's game with a sprained ankle, but who could return to face the Netherlands.

Grace Harris came into the XI at Leeds to cover the absent batters, but her services were not required as Australia made short work of the chase.

Beth Mooney was the sole Australian wicket to fall, caught off the bowling of Marufa Akter for 10 in the fifth over.

Voll went on the charge, racing to 34 off 21 to see Australia to 1-49 at the end of the Powerplay, finishing just shy of a maiden T20 World Cup fifty alongside Perry, who was unbeaten on 19 from 15 balls.

"(The conditions) did what we were expecting," Molineux said post-play. "Kimmy (Garth) up front was beautiful, she got shape and bowled beautifully and everyone who came on after that did their role.

"It was great to see Volly go out there and play her game, she took the balls she need at the start then really expanded after that. We all now how clean of a strikers she is and it was great to be able to see it today."

Earlier, Molineux opted to bowl after winning the toss and Garth took just three balls to make the first breakthrough, cleaning up Dilara Akter Dola with a full delivery that hit the top of off stump, sending the Bangladesh opener on her way without scoring.

Kim Garth took two wickets in the Powerplay // ICC/Getty

Garth got a second with her ninth delivery of the match, trapping aggressive opener Juairiya Ferdous lbw for eight, and while Molineux had an lbw of her own overturned first ball, there was no second reprieve for Sharmin Akter Supta (5) three balls later when the Australian captain once again struck her pads.

It left the Tigresses 3-17 inside the Powerplay and there was no let off following the first drinks break, as Perry's rare appearance with the ball produced two wickets in her first over.

Her first came as Molineux held a sharp diving catch at short extra cover, removing Sobhana Mostary for four, before Perry had Shorna Akter out lbw without scoring three balls later.

The 35-year-old had taken the ball in just eight of her past 35 T20Is since 2023, but wound back the clock to finish with 2-14 from her three overs.

At 5-27 Bangladesh were staring down the barrel of a record low score, but skipper Nigar Sultana Joty and Ritu Moni rallied in a 32-run stand, grinding their way through 8.4 overs before Georgia Wareham had the latter caught in the deep in the 17th.

Joty's resistance ended on 27 from 47 deliveries courtesy of her opposing captain Molineux, while Annabel Sutherland chimed in to remove Rabeya Khan (8) lbw – Australia's fifth leg before dismissal of the innings – with the penultimate ball of the innings.

Australia will make the journey to Southampton on Thursday ahead of their showdown with the Netherlands on Saturday, while Bangladesh will make the same trip to play Pakistan.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video