Australia dealt double injury blow ahead of Bangladesh match

Phoebe Litchfield is set to miss Australia's next three games after injuring her quad while batting against South Africa

Australia have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of their T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh, with Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner both ruled out of the match in Leeds.

Australia are bowling first at Headingley after captain Sophie Molineux won the toss, with the Aussies making two changes for their second match of the tournament.

Litchfield, who starred for Australia with a 24-ball 50 in the opener against South Africa, is expected to miss their next three matches after suffering an acute quad injury during her innings at Old Trafford.

Australia XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt Bangladesh XI: Dilara Akter Dola, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Nigar Sultana Joty (c) (wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter

This latest setback is a fresh injury for the 23-year-old, who had been dealing with quad "awareness" in the same leg prior to the tournament, sitting out both warm-up matches in Cardiff.

Litchfield will likely also miss upcoming games against the Netherlands and Pakistan but could return for Australia's blockbuster showdown against India at Lord's on June 28.

Gardner meanwhile will sit out the Bangladesh match with a sprained ankle.

Megan Schutt and Grace Harris have come into the Australia XI in their place, with the pair's absence forcing a re-jig to the batting order.

Ellyse Perry has shifted up into Litchfield's usual position at No.3, while Harris will slot in at No.4.

Bangladesh have also made two changes, with off-spinner Sultana Khatun and left-arm spinner Nahida Akter coming in for fellow leftie Sanjida Akther Maghla and left-arm pacer Fariha Islam Trisna.

Neither team have played a white-ball game at Headingley before, but Australia will go in with local knowledge courtesy of Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham and Nicola Carey, who have all played for Leeds-based Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

"It definitely does (feel like I'm coming home)," Sutherland said leading into the match.

"Phoebes and I were talking about that, and it is pretty nice to be back.

"It's a beautiful place to play cricket and hopefully a bit of a crowd shows up on Wednesday.

"I love playing here, so that's the first thing and it's a pretty good place to bat.

"It looks like a good wicket, but if the practice wickets are anything to go by, there's still a little bit in it for the bowlers. Generally, it is a fast outfield and a good place to bat."

Bangladesh chased down a target of 140 against the Netherlands on Sunday, and Sutherland revealed she had been keeping an eye on the game at Edgbaston.

"I saw the game and they've got some hitters which is cool (and) some crafty spinners," Sutherland continued.

"We've played a little bit against them during the last couple of years.

"We feel like we've got a good sense of their bowlers and we review teams really, really well.

"We've done that and we feel like we're confident."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds, 7:30pm AEST

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video