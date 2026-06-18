Windies escape with narrow win over spirited Scotland

Scotland left to rue late collapse as they fall eight runs short of a famous victory in T20 World Cup nail-biter

Stafanie Taylor’s heroics with the bat and Aaliyah Alleyne’s death bowling saw the West Indies squeeze past a spirited Scotland by seven runs at Headingley.

Taylor's 19-ball 47 rescued the West Indies after they had slipped to 5-85, helping the Caribbean team reach 6-153.

Scotland's Darcey Carter survived cramp and being dropped twice to post 59 but it proved in vain as she was the first of three Alleyne wickets in the penultimate over as the Windies held on for their second win.

Darcey Carter (centre) is consoled after the match. The opener had hit 59 but fell in the 19th over to spark a collapse // ICC/Getty

After the Windies were put in, Katherine Fraser took a stunning high catch to land just inside the boundary and dismiss Qiana Joseph for 13.

Fraser then bowled the dangerous Hayley Matthews for 14, the same score made by Deandra Dottin before she was stumped by Sarah Bryce off sister Kathryn's bowling.

Taylor, playing her first game of the tournament, brought a change in momentum, clattering three sixes, including one off the final ball.

Needing their biggest chase in T20Is, Scotland made a fast start as Fraser crunched the second ball to the boundary.

Carter joined in on the act by smacking Dottin for three fours before being dropped on 19 by Joseph.

Scotland were then pegged back as Matthews took two wickets in three balls to bowl Fraser then have Kathryn Bryce chip a simple catch to mid-off.

Megan McColl was also dropped by the Windies but it mattered little as she departed having added only one run, LBW for Matthews’ third.

Scotland had slipped to 5-74 but Carter remained a threat, picking up Scotland’s first boundary in seven overs before being dropped again on 42, this time by Taylor.

Carter's maiden World Cup fifty came from 53 balls, and she put on 48 with Ailsa Lister before Alleyne held onto Carter's third offered chance off her own bowling.

Alleyne (3-11) proved destructive also getting Lister for 33, and Kirstie Gordon for a first-ball duck in a crucial 19th over.

Needing 17 off the final over from Joseph, Scotland were dismissed for 146, eight runs short.

Injury blow for India

Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with an ankle injury and replaced in the squad by Prema Rawat.

Patil rolled her right ankle while fielding a ball off her own bowling during India's big win against Netherlands earlier this week, and the off-spinning allrounder had to be stretchered off the field.

Patil has had poor luck with injuries. She missed the 2024 T20 World Cup with a broken finger, then spent most of the following year sidelined dealing with shin splints and a wrist issue.

Rawat, a 24-year-old leg-spinner, has been called up to the national side for the first time. She was already in England with the India A squad that is due to play a series of white-ball matches starting this weekend. She took eight wickets at an economy of 4.27 for India A in their win in the youth women's Asia Cup tournament, and has played two seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the WPL.

Shreyanka Patil reacts after rolling her ankle against Netherlands // Getty

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1 Group 1 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 India Women IND 2 2 0 0 0 0 3.975 0 0 0 4 2 Australia Women AUS 2 2 0 0 0 0 3.875 0 0 0 4 3 South Africa Women SA 2 1 1 0 0 0 -1.097 0 0 0 2 4 Bangladesh Women BAN 2 1 1 0 0 0 -1.79 0 0 0 2 5 Pakistan Women PAK 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.263 0 0 0 0 6 Netherlands Women NED 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.611 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points Group 2 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 2 2 0 0 0 0 2.763 0 0 0 4 2 West Indies Women WI 2 2 0 0 0 0 0.233 0 0 0 4 3 Scotland Women SCO 2 1 1 0 0 0 0.825 0 0 0 2 4 Sri Lanka Women SL 2 1 1 0 0 0 -2.04 0 0 0 2 5 New Zealand Women NZ 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.2 0 0 0 0 6 Ireland Women IRE 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.492 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

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