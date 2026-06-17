Ever-ready Perry issues all-round reminder

Ellyse Perry's unflagging commitment to her all-round game is another ace up Australia's sleeve at the T20 World Cup

07:51 Play video Perry and Garth reflect on dominant day for Aussie quicks

There are certain things that happen like clockwork before every one of Australia's matches.

The coach and captain will inspect the pitch, the coin will be tossed, broadcast interviews are held.

And Ellyse Perry will warm up to bowl.

The Australian allrounder issued a reminder of her all-round qualities at Headingley on Wednesday, taking 2-14 from three overs against Bangladesh.

It was just the eighth time in 32 T20Is since mid-2023 that Perry has bowled, but every match in between, the 35-year-old has ensured she was ready to go if required.

"She's warmed-up every single game since 2023 … she's always chipping away at her game," Australia captain Sophie Molineux said of Perry post-match.

"She bowls every single training.

"And even when she hasn't bowled, she's ready at any point, which is really admirable for someone to have been playing the game for 20 years and still has such an impact with the bat and has chipped away at something in the background.

"When she gets the opportunity, she makes that count, so I'm really pleased for her.

"She's a really important cog in our bowling attack, especially over here in conditions like this where there's a little bit in it for the seamers … there's always some movement in the air and off the pitch.

"She's definitely going to be a big asset from a seam point of view over here."

Perry's evolution from teenage quick to the game's greatest allrounder has, of late, seen her primary showcasing her skills with the bat, particularly in the shortest format.

On Wednesday, however, she emphasised her continued commitment to all facets of her game.

"Any opportunity (I get) to contribute, I really enjoy doing that with this wonderful group of players," Perry said post-match.

"I've been chipping away with my bowling, I love doing it, it keeps me interested at training to have a trundle.

"There's bits and pieces you've always got to learn and try and develop and I've been doing that for the last little bit.

"So to have an opportunity today was really enjoyable."

Australia's depth of allrounders is undeniably a strength, but it also creates plenty of headaches for captain Sophie Molineux when it comes to deploying them in a match.

While the opening match at Old Trafford was a spin-heavy affair, Australia relied far more on their pace bowlers at Headingley, with Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth and Megan Schutt sending down 12 overs between them.

Only Garth and Molineux bowled their full allotment of four overs, and for a second straight match, Nicola Carey was not used at all.

"I think everyone that's had opportunities across the last two games has really stood up," Molineux said.

"We've played in two really different conditions, so the groupings of the bowling have been a little bit different as well, which is really pleasing.

"We've used different bowlers for both games, and both have worked so far."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video