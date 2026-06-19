Renshaw, David blitz powers Aussies to T20 series win

Australia take an unassailable 2-0 lead over Bangladesh in their three-match series

00:52 Play video Big hitting Renshaw smashes new T20I best for Australia

Matt Renshaw has produced his best T20 innings for Australia as the tourists clinched a series victory over Bangladesh with a game to spare.

Renshaw (89no off 52 balls) combined with Tim David (45 off 26) to power Australia to 5-196 from their 20 overs after captain Mitch Marsh elected to bat first in Chattogram on Friday.

Queenslander Renshaw clubbed five sixes and David four as they put on 97 runs for the fourth wicket after the visitors slipped to 3-44 when Marsh (20) skied an attempted slog to deep midwicket.

00:34 Play video David goes long for quickfire 45 in second T20I

Renshaw has starred with the ball during Australia's tour of Bangladesh but endured a tough time with the bat until Friday, scoring 18 in the opening T20 after averaging 0.67 in the ODI series.

The left-hander returned to form emphatically in the second T20I, breezing past his previous best of 65 in the format for Australia (against Zimbabwe at this year's World Cup) to help set Bangladesh a challenging target to stay alive in the series after the visitors won the first game by four wickets on Wednesday.

Saif Hassan makes no mistake as Mustafizur Rahman removes Mitchell Marsh! pic.twitter.com/FVRQ7UH2oS — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 19, 2026

The Tigers looked on track to reel in their target of 197 before falling short at 6-189.

"We were really keen to win this series, and to wrap it up after two games is really pleasing for our side," Marsh said during the post-match presentation.

"It was 4-1 last time (in 2021), and the one win we had was very lucky.

"The wicket today was obviously a lot better, but I'm really happy for (Renshaw). That partnership with (David) was fantastic. They got us out of a reasonably tricky position, then went through the gears and got us to a really competitive total."

With Bangladesh requiring 18 runs off the last three deliveries, captain Tawhid Hridoy (35) eyed off a miracle when he thumped Aaron Hardie into the stands, making the equation 12 off two.

Tawhid Hridoy goes aerial and clears the boundary with authority! pic.twitter.com/lYtNYcENNb — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 19, 2026

Tawhid swung equally hard at the next ball, but his leading edge could only trickle to the boundary for four.

The skipper then hoicked Hardie's last delivery to wide long-on, where David completed the catch, icing Australia's unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Bangladesh's pursuit of the big target was on track when they powered 42 off the first three overs and were still 1-72 after the Powerplay.

Saif Hassan (42), Parvez Hossain Emon (36) and Tanzid Hasan (30) all went on the attack, but when wickets eventually fell, the asking rate escalated.

Renshaw (1-13) conjured Australia's first breakthrough when he accepted a return catch from Tanzid.

Skipper Marsh's superb running catch to dismiss the rampant Parvez and Nathan Ellis' two runs conceded from the 17th over turned the tide Australia's way.

Renshaw, who offered two difficult chances, earlier raised his half-century off 29 deliveries after belting leg-spinner Rishad Hossain for three straight sixes.

Left-arm finger spinner Nasum Ahmed (2-27) was the only Bangladesh bowler to not go the journey.

The third and final T20 will also be played in Chattogram on Sunday.

– with AAP

05:07 Play video Renshaw reflects on T20I career-best score, series win

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2026

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

June 9: First ODI: Bangladesh won by 86 runs (DLS Method)

June 11: Second ODI: Bangladesh won by five wickets (DLS Method)

June 14: Third ODI: Australia won by one wicket

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Nikhil Chaudhary, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

June 17: First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

June 19: Second T20I: Australia won by seven runs

June 21: Third T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

All matches exclusive on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket