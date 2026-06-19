Black Caps hurry to huge lead after Nicholls' ton

Henry Nicholls' unbeaten 119 in his return match helped New Zealand establish a 352-run lead over England with seven wickets still in hand at stumps on day three of the second Test in London.

Nicholls, in for the retired Kane Williamson, picked up from where his Test career left off a year ago, the 34-year-old making it hundreds in consecutive matches and combining with Rachin Ravindra (76) to add 161 in 33.3 overs as the Kiwis moved to 3-252.

After Matt Henry began the day with three more wickets in three overs to complete a five-wicket haul, the visitors endured a frustrating period, as England's 10th-wicket pair Matthew Fisher (50no) and debutant Sonny Baker (four) put on 53 across an 80-minute stand to guide their side to 291 – a deficit of 100 on the first innings.

England spearhead Jofra Archer struck early to remove NZ skipper Tom Latham for four, and it briefly looked game on when Devon Conway fell for 11 to leave the tourists 2-2. But a dropped chance off Ravindra from another debutant, wicketkeeper James Rew, proved costly, as the New Zealand No4 and Nicholls quickly set about changing the complexion of the contest.

After tea, Nicholls was on 42 when he gloved an attempted pull shot from Archer that eluded Rew, and he moved quickly thereafter, reaching his hundred from 136 deliveries.

Ravindra fell to the spin of Jacon Bethell in the same session but the arrival of Daryl Mitchell to the middle only added to the visitors' impetus, as he hurried along to 32no at the close of play.

New Zealand are looking to square the three-match series after defeat in the first Test at Lord's.