LIVE: Bangladesh to bat as Australia seek Asian first

The Aussies are chasing their first 3-0 series sweep on the subcontinent in the third T20I in Chattogram

Australia have picked an unchanged side for their tilt at a subcontinental first as Bangladesh elected to bat at the toss in the final T20 International in Chattogram on Sunday.

Seeking redemption for their World Cup bust in Sri Lanka earlier this year, the Aussies' short-form side will boast a first clean sweep of a bilateral T20I series (of at least three matches) in Asia if they can knock over Tawhid Hridoy's men.

Bangladesh XI: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Towhid Hridoy (c), Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed Australia XI: Mitch Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

The visitors have stuck fat with the XI that clung on for a seven-run victory two days earlier at the same venue after Matthew Renshaw's 52-ball 89no fired them to 5-196, their highest T20 score in close to a year.

Bangladesh have made three changes. Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar and Abdul Saqlain are out with Nural Hasan, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam included in their places.

A bilateral series whitewash might ultimately count for little given Australia's inability to come to grips with Asian conditions four months ago when they failed to make knockout stages of a third consecutive T20 World Cup.

But given they lost to two teams ranked below Bangladesh (currently eighth) during the most recent men's ICC event (co-hosts Sri Lanka, who sit ninth, and 11th-ranked Zimbabwe), it will be considered a step in the right direction.

Especially given the absence of leading lights like Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green for the final leg of a trip that has included ODIs against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Joel Davies and Nikhil Chaudhary both made their international debuts this week, Aaron Hardie and Spencer Johnson have both returned after spells out of the side, while Cooper Connolly has been given a run batting higher up the order.

Qantas Tour of Bangladesh 2026

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

June 9: First ODI: Bangladesh won by 86 runs (DLS Method)

June 11: Second ODI: Bangladesh won by five wickets (DLS Method)

June 14: Third ODI: Australia won by one wicket

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Nikhil Chaudhary, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

June 17: First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

June 19: Second T20I: Australia won by seven runs

June 21: Third T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

All matches exclusive on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket