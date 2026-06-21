Windies ease past Sri Lanka to continue unbeaten Cup run

The West Indies have set up a showdown of unbeaten sides with England in the T20 World Cup after labouring past Sri Lanka by five wickets in Bristol on Sunday.

Put into bat first, Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 98 and the West Indies made tricky work of the chase, overhauling their target in the 17th over.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews (3-15) won the toss, chose to bowl first on a spinners’ pitch, and removed both openers Vishmi Gunaratne (1) and Chamari Athapaththu (2) and No.4 Harshitha Samarawickrama in her first two overs to have Sri Lanka 3-9.

Struggling at 4-23 at the end of the Powerplay, Nilakshika Silva boosted Sri Lanka with 30, but after she was dismissed by Afy Fletcher, they went six overs without a boundary.

In the chase, Deandra Dottin should have been run out in the first over but after getting a reprieve, hit two boundaries before she was caught off the bowling of Nimesha Madushani for 12.

Matthews ran herself out on 17, and while Sri Lanka fought back taking 3-16 to put some pressure on their rivals, Stafanie Taylor (27no off 25) continued her impressive run since being recalled to the XI to see them home in the 18th over.

The next highest contributor to the Windies' total after Taylor was the extras column – which stood at 23 including 13 wides and eight byes – emphasising a disappointing all-round day for Sri Lanka who know face an uphill battle to qualify for semi-finals.

The West Indies have now joined England on three wins, with the teams to meet on Wednesday at Lord’s.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1 Group 1 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Australia Women AUS 3 3 0 0 0 0 4.391 0 0 0 6 2 India Women IND 3 2 1 0 0 0 2.511 0 0 0 4 3 South Africa Women SA 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.546 0 0 0 4 4 Bangladesh Women BAN 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.641 0 0 0 4 5 Pakistan Women PAK 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.857 0 0 0 0 6 Netherlands Women NED 3 0 3 0 0 0 -3.384 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points Group 2 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 3 3 0 0 0 0 2.49 0 0 0 6 2 West Indies Women WI 3 3 0 0 0 0 0.644 0 0 0 6 3 New Zealand Women NZ 3 1 2 0 0 0 -0.063 0 0 0 2 4 Scotland Women SCO 3 1 2 0 0 0 -0.083 0 0 0 2 5 Sri Lanka Women SL 3 1 2 0 0 0 -1.913 0 0 0 2 6 Ireland Women IRE 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.054 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

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