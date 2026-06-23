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Match Report:

Scorecard
Match Report

White Ferns keep slender World Cup hopes alive

AP
Match Report
AP

Izzy Sharp's career best knock helps New Zealand overcome another patchy display in the field

Defending champions New Zealand have lived to fight another day at the T20 World Cup after beating Scotland by six wickets.

Reaching the semi-finals is still a long shot; New Zealand must defeat unbeaten England next Saturday at The Oval and hope the West Indies drop points.

T20 World Cup finals race: How the groups are shaping up

Izzy Sharp and Brooke Halliday pulled New Zealand out of 3-26 in a wretched Powerplay with a partnership of 101 that wasn't broken until victory was only five runs away.

Sharp was the aggressor and out for a 43-ball 62, her career-best T20 score, and Halliday was unbeaten on 41 for New Zealand to reach 4-132 with 10 balls to spare.

"What a special knock from Sharp," New Zealand captain Melie Kerr said.

"She has the potential to be one of New Zealand's best ever and the best in the world."

Scotland were eyeing a 150 total but were pulled back to 7-131 by the bowling of Sophie Devine, Nensi Patel, Bree Illing and Kerr.

Put in to bat in their first international against New Zealand, Scotland got a flying start from opener Darcey Carter, who had 36 runs in a powerplay of 45-0. Carter reached 50 off 37 balls, and two more dropped catches by New Zealand — their 12th and 13th in four games — had Scotland cruising.

Then Devine's first over of medium pace netted two wickets, Scotland were squeezed and Kerr returned in the 19th with a double wicket maiden to finish with 3-17. Carter was stranded on 72 not out.

New Zealand made the 132 target look towering when three down in the powerplay and Halliday survived the second ball she faced in the sixth over when her edge only grazed the fingertips of wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce.

Halliday didn't hit a boundary until the 14th, content to let Sharp lead. They accelerated after the 14th over by taking 12 off each of the next three overs.

The loss knocked Scotland out of last four contention.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1

Group 1

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Australia Women Australia Women AUS 3 3 0 0 0 0 4.391 0 0 0 6
2 India Women India Women IND 3 2 1 0 0 0 2.511 0 0 0 4
3 South Africa Women South Africa Women SA 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.546 0 0 0 4
4 Bangladesh Women Bangladesh Women BAN 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.641 0 0 0 4
5 Pakistan Women Pakistan Women PAK 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.857 0 0 0 0
6 Netherlands Women Netherlands Women NED 3 0 3 0 0 0 -3.384 0 0 0 0

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

Group 2

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 England Women England Women ENG 3 3 0 0 0 0 2.49 0 0 0 6
2 West Indies Women West Indies Women WI 3 3 0 0 0 0 0.644 0 0 0 6
3 New Zealand Women New Zealand Women NZ 4 2 2 0 0 0 0.122 0 0 0 4
4 Sri Lanka Women Sri Lanka Women SL 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.973 0 0 0 4
5 Scotland Women Scotland Women SCO 4 1 3 0 0 0 -0.236 0 0 0 2
6 Ireland Women Ireland Women IRE 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.277 0 0 0 0

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video

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