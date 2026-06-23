White Ferns keep slender World Cup hopes alive

Izzy Sharp's career best knock helps New Zealand overcome another patchy display in the field

Defending champions New Zealand have lived to fight another day at the T20 World Cup after beating Scotland by six wickets.

Reaching the semi-finals is still a long shot; New Zealand must defeat unbeaten England next Saturday at The Oval and hope the West Indies drop points.

Izzy Sharp and Brooke Halliday pulled New Zealand out of 3-26 in a wretched Powerplay with a partnership of 101 that wasn't broken until victory was only five runs away.

Sharp was the aggressor and out for a 43-ball 62, her career-best T20 score, and Halliday was unbeaten on 41 for New Zealand to reach 4-132 with 10 balls to spare.

"What a special knock from Sharp," New Zealand captain Melie Kerr said.

"She has the potential to be one of New Zealand's best ever and the best in the world."

Scotland were eyeing a 150 total but were pulled back to 7-131 by the bowling of Sophie Devine, Nensi Patel, Bree Illing and Kerr.

Put in to bat in their first international against New Zealand, Scotland got a flying start from opener Darcey Carter, who had 36 runs in a powerplay of 45-0. Carter reached 50 off 37 balls, and two more dropped catches by New Zealand — their 12th and 13th in four games — had Scotland cruising.

Then Devine's first over of medium pace netted two wickets, Scotland were squeezed and Kerr returned in the 19th with a double wicket maiden to finish with 3-17. Carter was stranded on 72 not out.

New Zealand made the 132 target look towering when three down in the powerplay and Halliday survived the second ball she faced in the sixth over when her edge only grazed the fingertips of wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce.

Halliday didn't hit a boundary until the 14th, content to let Sharp lead. They accelerated after the 14th over by taking 12 off each of the next three overs.

The loss knocked Scotland out of last four contention.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1 Group 1 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Australia Women AUS 3 3 0 0 0 0 4.391 0 0 0 6 2 India Women IND 3 2 1 0 0 0 2.511 0 0 0 4 3 South Africa Women SA 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.546 0 0 0 4 4 Bangladesh Women BAN 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.641 0 0 0 4 5 Pakistan Women PAK 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.857 0 0 0 0 6 Netherlands Women NED 3 0 3 0 0 0 -3.384 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points Group 2 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 3 3 0 0 0 0 2.49 0 0 0 6 2 West Indies Women WI 3 3 0 0 0 0 0.644 0 0 0 6 3 New Zealand Women NZ 4 2 2 0 0 0 0.122 0 0 0 4 4 Sri Lanka Women SL 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.973 0 0 0 4 5 Scotland Women SCO 4 1 3 0 0 0 -0.236 0 0 0 2 6 Ireland Women IRE 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.277 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

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