Athapaththu slams ton as Sri Lanka cruise against Ireland

Sri Lanka stay alive in the World Cup thanks to their skipper's efforts in Bristol

Chamari Athapaththu has hammered a brilliant century to lead Sri Lanka to an emphatic nine-wicket win over Ireland in Bristol.

The Sri Lanka captain hit an unbeaten 106 from 61 balls as her team secured victory with 27 balls to spare.

It continued Ireland's disappointing run at this tournament, where they have lost four consecutive matches, and continued their unwanted record of having never won a women's T20 World Cup match.

Athapaththu blazed her fourth T20I century off just 58 balls, after she and Imesha Dulani had put on 98 for the opening wicket to put Sri Lanka on course for victory.

Dulani scored a 27-ball 20 before she was bowled for 20 in the 12th over, ending Sri Lanka’s highest women's T20 World Cup opening stand.

There was no stopping Athapaththu, however, as she reached triple figures in the 15th over, with partner Nilakshi de Silva (4no) playing spectator as her captain mowed down the target with more than four overs to spare.

Sri Lanka remain alive in the tournament but still need to beat Scotland at Old Trafford on Friday and hope for results elsewhere to go their way.

Earlier, Ireland were restricted to 5-130 batting first, with captain Gaby Lewis top-scoring with 59.

She did not have a great deal of support, with Amy Hunter (0) run out in the first over, before Orla Prendergast was stumped off the bowling of Sugandika Kumari (1-26) for a duck as Ireland fell to 2-3.

Rebecca Stokell (13) struck three boundaries but when she fell in the fifth over, her team was in trouble at 3-19.

Lewis and Leah Paul steadied the ship, putting on 66 before Paul was caught behind for 20 attempting a scoop off Nilakshika Silva (1-12).

Lewis, batting with the heat, fought through to reach her half-century with a cut for four in the 15th over.

She was bowled by Athapaththu (1-23) for 59 in the 19th, while back-to-back Alice Tector boundaries took Ireland to 5-130.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1 Group 1 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Australia Women AUS 3 3 0 0 0 0 4.391 0 0 0 6 2 India Women IND 3 2 1 0 0 0 2.511 0 0 0 4 3 South Africa Women SA 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.546 0 0 0 4 4 Bangladesh Women BAN 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.641 0 0 0 4 5 Pakistan Women PAK 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.857 0 0 0 0 6 Netherlands Women NED 3 0 3 0 0 0 -3.384 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points Group 2 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 3 3 0 0 0 0 2.49 0 0 0 6 2 West Indies Women WI 3 3 0 0 0 0 0.644 0 0 0 6 3 New Zealand Women NZ 4 2 2 0 0 0 0.122 0 0 0 4 4 Sri Lanka Women SL 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.973 0 0 0 4 5 Scotland Women SCO 4 1 3 0 0 0 -0.236 0 0 0 2 6 Ireland Women IRE 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.277 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

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