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Match Report:

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Brits blitz leads South Africa past Dutch

AP
Match Report
AP

Tazmin Brits hit her maiden T20I century as South Africa beezed past the valiant Netherlands outfit in race for semi-finals

Tazmin Brits carried her bat to an unbeaten 114 off 69 balls for her maiden T20 century as South Africa kept their semi-final hopes alive with a thumping 88-run win againt the Netherlands in Bristol.

The result keeps the pressure on India, who must beat Australia or bow out of the tournament with South Africa heavily favoured to beat Bangladesh in their final Group 1 clash on Sunday.

Brits' first century came in her 82nd T20Is since 2018. She was nearly stumped on 46 and 57 but otherwise went chanceless in an opening stand of 121 with captain Laura Wolvaardt (45) and 87 with Annerie Dercksen (37).

Brits bolted from the start, contributing 37 in a 66-run Powerplay.

She became the second South African woman to pass 2,000 T20I runs after Wolvaardt, her batting partner.

She clocked the hundred in the 18th over with her first six, which cleared long-on. She hit two more sixes and 15 boundaries.

The Netherlands chase started brightly with a 50-run Powerplay and some eye-catching shots from openers Phebe Molkenboer and Sanya Khurana but at run-a-ball rates soon fell far behind what was required.

The openers and No.3 Sterre Kalis - the only professional cricketer among the Dutch group - got the Netherlands to 1-100 in the 15th over but the wheels fell off as the last 20 runs cost them seven wickets.

Ayabonga Khaka led South Africa with 3-19 and Shabnim Ismail, who came out of retirement for this tournament, took her 48th World Cup wicket to equal the all-time record of Australia's Megan Schutt.

T20 World Cup finals race: How the groups are shaping up

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1

Group 1

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 Australia Women Australia Women AUS 4 4 0 0 0 0 4.724 0 0 0 8
2 India Women India Women IND 4 3 1 0 0 0 2.268 0 0 0 6
3 South Africa Women South Africa Women SA 4 3 1 0 0 0 0.734 0 0 0 6
4 Bangladesh Women Bangladesh Women BAN 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.849 0 0 0 4
5 Pakistan Women Pakistan Women PAK 4 0 4 0 0 0 -2.831 0 0 0 0
6 Netherlands Women Netherlands Women NED 4 0 4 0 0 0 -3.64 0 0 0 0

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

Group 2

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 England Women England Women ENG 4 4 0 0 0 0 2.342 0 0 0 8
2 West Indies Women West Indies Women WI 4 3 1 0 0 0 0.008 0 0 0 6
3 New Zealand Women New Zealand Women NZ 4 2 2 0 0 0 0.122 0 0 0 4
4 Sri Lanka Women Sri Lanka Women SL 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.973 0 0 0 4
5 Scotland Women Scotland Women SCO 4 1 3 0 0 0 -0.236 0 0 0 2
6 Ireland Women Ireland Women IRE 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.277 0 0 0 0

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

Click here for the full tournament schedule

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