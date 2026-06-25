Brits blitz leads South Africa past Dutch

Tazmin Brits hit her maiden T20I century as South Africa beezed past the valiant Netherlands outfit in race for semi-finals

Tazmin Brits carried her bat to an unbeaten 114 off 69 balls for her maiden T20 century as South Africa kept their semi-final hopes alive with a thumping 88-run win againt the Netherlands in Bristol.

The result keeps the pressure on India, who must beat Australia or bow out of the tournament with South Africa heavily favoured to beat Bangladesh in their final Group 1 clash on Sunday.

Brits' first century came in her 82nd T20Is since 2018. She was nearly stumped on 46 and 57 but otherwise went chanceless in an opening stand of 121 with captain Laura Wolvaardt (45) and 87 with Annerie Dercksen (37).

Brits bolted from the start, contributing 37 in a 66-run Powerplay.

She became the second South African woman to pass 2,000 T20I runs after Wolvaardt, her batting partner.

She clocked the hundred in the 18th over with her first six, which cleared long-on. She hit two more sixes and 15 boundaries.

The Netherlands chase started brightly with a 50-run Powerplay and some eye-catching shots from openers Phebe Molkenboer and Sanya Khurana but at run-a-ball rates soon fell far behind what was required.

The openers and No.3 Sterre Kalis - the only professional cricketer among the Dutch group - got the Netherlands to 1-100 in the 15th over but the wheels fell off as the last 20 runs cost them seven wickets.

Ayabonga Khaka led South Africa with 3-19 and Shabnim Ismail, who came out of retirement for this tournament, took her 48th World Cup wicket to equal the all-time record of Australia's Megan Schutt.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1 Group 1 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Australia Women AUS 4 4 0 0 0 0 4.724 0 0 0 8 2 India Women IND 4 3 1 0 0 0 2.268 0 0 0 6 3 South Africa Women SA 4 3 1 0 0 0 0.734 0 0 0 6 4 Bangladesh Women BAN 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.849 0 0 0 4 5 Pakistan Women PAK 4 0 4 0 0 0 -2.831 0 0 0 0 6 Netherlands Women NED 4 0 4 0 0 0 -3.64 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points Group 2 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 4 4 0 0 0 0 2.342 0 0 0 8 2 West Indies Women WI 4 3 1 0 0 0 0.008 0 0 0 6 3 New Zealand Women NZ 4 2 2 0 0 0 0.122 0 0 0 4 4 Sri Lanka Women SL 4 2 2 0 0 0 -0.973 0 0 0 4 5 Scotland Women SCO 4 1 3 0 0 0 -0.236 0 0 0 2 6 Ireland Women IRE 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.277 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

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