The three factors that could decide Australia-India contest

For the first time in women’s or men’s cricket, Australia and India will meet at Lord’s (Sunday evening AEST). We’ve dug deep into the stats to look at how the game might unfold

The spin battle

To the casual eye, the prospect of Alana King missing selection during this World Cup appeared blasphemous. This was the leg-spinner who was player of the Ashes in 2024-25, taking 23 wickets at 11, channelling Shane Warne when she took nine in the MCG Test, and has shown no signs of a form dip since.

The thinking from Australia's brains trust coming to the UK for this tournament went deeper. Georgia Wareham is also a world-class leg-spinner and bats in the top six, Sophie Molineux spins the ball the same way and takes an automatic bowling slot as captain, while Ashleigh Gardner's off-breaks give them yet more cover. Did they really need a fourth spinner, especially given the need to address their Powerplay bowling (more on that below)?

That they have answered yes to that question so far this tournament (at least when Gardner has been fit) appears, at face value, a big shift in thinking. After all, that quartet had never bowled together in a game before this tournament. But the inclusion of King alongside the other three has not actually increased the total overs of spin bowled by Australia. Rather, it has restored a balance that more closely resembles what they had during their three consecutive T20 World Cup wins in 2018, 2020 and 2023.

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In each of those tournaments, close to half of Australia's overs were sent down by spinners. (It was even higher than that in their failed 2024 run, owing to more spin-friendly surfaces in the UAE). But in 12 bilateral T20Is between the '24 T20 World Cup and this current one, that number had dropped to about a third. Across four World Cup matches in the UK so far, Molineux has restored that to about half. The extra spinner has allowed her to keep batters guessing (she has twice used eight different bowlers in games this tournament) and has not left them reliant on any one bowler.

Ultimately, King is a luxury unlocked by a remarkably multi-skilled Australian group. For the 2018 final, the Aussies had four non-bowling, non-wicketkeepers in their top seven. That number had dropped to three for the 2020 and 2023 deciders. For their past three games at this event, Australia have had just one, Georgia Voll, and even she had a brief stint as a fill-in keeper against the Netherlands.

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India have taken a different approach on the spin front. They have gone more spin-heavy than any team this tournament (more than 70 per cent of their total overs bowled, the highest of the tournament) for similarly strong returns (Australia’s spinners have averaged 13.50 with the ball, India’s 12.81). But one element of India’s approach sure to be reviewed ahead of the Australia clash will be the role played by their right-arm off-spinners, Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma, after Marizanne Kapp exposed their reliance on them. After sending down 10 (out of 17) overs of off-spin in their rout of Pakistan, captain Harmanpreet Kaur, even with Shreyanka Patil out injured, turned to off-spin with far less success in their all-important South Africa game at Old Trafford. Kapp struck at 206.3 against Deepti and Verma, hitting three of her four sixes from their bowling, compared to 168.97 against the other India bowlers. India's defeat to the Proteas means their match against Australia is now a must-win.

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Deepti and Verma's range of favourable match-ups will shrink further if Phoebe Litchfield is unable to play and Nicola Carey remains at No.8 or is dropped; such a scenario leaves Australia with only one left-hander (Beth Mooney) in their top seven. Notwithstanding their success against Pakistan and the Netherlands, games in which Verma and Deepti took 10 of the 20 wickets, India's off-spin in this tournament has been more effective in slowing down lefties (who have scored at 4.70 per over against Deepti, Verma and Patil) compared to righties (6.71). Left-arm spinner Shree Charani may be the tournament's leading wicket-taker and, as of this week, the No.1 T20I bowler in the world, but Kaur cannot rely solely on her against Australia. That consideration could have been a factor in India playing a second orthodox spinner in Radha Yadav against Bangladesh on Thursday, with her and Charani taking five wickets between them.

India's Powerplay

In February, India pulled off just their second bilateral white-ball series win over Australia in 19 attempts when they won 2-1 away from home. It came on the back of statistically the worst-ever Powerplay bowling performance by an Australian women's T20 team.

Molineux's bowling group could hardly have responded more emphatically through the early stages of this World Cup. Molineux herself has taken on a new-ball role and thrived in it – she's the most economical bowler in the Powerplay (minimum five overs bowled) – while Kim Garth has been the tournament's joint highest Powerplay wicket-taker.

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Collectively, Australia's bowlers have been the best team in the tournament at stopping their opponents while the fielding restrictions are in place, both in terms of economy rate and taking wickets.

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Their sternest test now awaits. Having led India's assault on Australia's new-ball bowlers back in February, the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Verma could well dictate the outcome of the Lord's contest. Only four times in the 39 T20Is India have played over the past two years have they won without one of those two passing 20.

Mandhana in particular has been integral in India progressing from being merely competitive against cricket's standout side to now being a genuine threat to them. She has played in eight of India's nine T20 wins over Australia (from 38 meetings), and has been dismissed for under 29 just once in those victories.

Put more bluntly, most of India's paths to victory have revolved around their star left-hander.

There had been signs India's reliance on Mandhana, as well as her explosive partner Verma, might be waning. In fact the last two of those recent wins when neither fired came in the United Kingdom; Mandhana made 0 and Verma 2 when they beat England in a lead-in game in Chelmsford last month, repeating a similar result over the same opponents in Bristol last year when they made 13 and 3 respectively. India also made 5-180 in a defeat during that recent bilateral series against England when the duo made 8 and 11.

In the other white-ball format, Australia's players will need no reminding that they had both Mandhana and Verma out inside the first 10 overs while defending 338 in last year's World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai – only for the hosts' middle-order to pull off a world-record run chase.

06:28 Play video Hamilton, Carey react to Perry's perfect performance in Leeds

But in a more condensed 20-over game – considering India have suffered middle-order stumbles in each of their first four games, while Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues are yet to show their best form – it is difficult to see how they could overcome a poor start against the Aussies.

Australia's finishing power

The reliability of Australia's top-order has formed the backbone of their big scores so far this tournament. All five batters who have cycled through their top four have played match-defining knocks. This has hardly come as a surprise; even with the recent retirement of Alyssa Healy, their top-order has been in good hands thanks to the emergence of Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield, as well as Ellyse Perry's T20 batting rejuvenation.

What was a greater area of concern was how those beneath them were faring. In 12 bilateral T20Is leading into this tournament, Australia had only two No.5-8 batters striking above 133. They were Grace Harris (strike-rate of 164.86 from four innings) and Tahlia McGrath (152.17 from seven innings); neither has batted (Harris was a DNB in her one match, against Bangladesh) in this tournament so far. While Ashleigh Gardner missed more games than she played through that period due to a series of different injuries, she was also below her best as she struck at 116.12 from four innings.

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Even as the struggles of Gardner have continued (either side of her blistering 32-ball 58 against World Cup debutants the Netherlands she has made 1, 1 and 0), Australia have struck gold elsewhere in Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham and Nicola Carey, all of whom held strike-rates between 122 and 132 during those bilateral games. Wareham (32 off 22 against South Africa, and 41 off 18 against the Netherlands) has been a revelation after struggling further up the order during the 2024 World Cup, while Sutherland (27 off 18 against Pakistan, and 21 off 14 against South Africa) and Carey (26no off 13 against Pakistan) have also excelled in finishing roles.

It has boosted Australia from making above-par totals to now scoring unreachable ones. Their 6-219 against the Dutch, and the 7-199 against Pakistan marked two of their four highest scores from their past 33 T20Is dating back to October 2023, while their 8-172 against a stronger South Africa attack was their highest score against the Proteas. And it's that performance against a top side that will provide Australia with the most encouragement.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: beat Netherlands by 98 runs

June 24: beat Pakistan by 113 runs

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video