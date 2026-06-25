Confident, cohesive Aussies ready for India rematch

Australia have come a long way from the side that suffered a rare T20I series defeat on home soil in February

Australia will go into their Lord's showdown against India a far more confident and cohesive outfit than the side who lost a home T20I side series in February, coach Shelley Nitschke says.

The final match of the T20 World Cup group stage is shaping to be a blockbuster, with India likely needing a win to stay alive in the tournament while unbeaten Australia will be out to secure top spot in Group 1 and avoid a semi-final against England.

India claimed only their second white-ball series win against Australia earlier this year, winning 2-1 in Sophie Molineux's first outing as full-time T20I skipper.

Australia had not played a T20I in nine months leading into that tour and were in a state of change with Molineux taking over from Healy in the shortest format.

Almost five months on, Molineux has settled into the role and is putting her mark on the team, while they have strung together seven consecutive wins including four at this tournament.

"We're playing with a bit more confidence, I think, and willingness to take the game on," Nitschke told cricket.com.au this week when asked how the team had progressed since that series defeat.

"I think there's a real trust in the group as well, knowing that we've got the batting depth … and the bowling group, as well, I think just seem to be starting to get really clear (on their plans) and Soph's getting used to working with them as well, so they just seem a bit more settled and a bit more confident there in the game, and their game plan."

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A large part of that confidence has stemmed from the batting group, who have posted totals of 6-219 and 7-199 in this tournament.

One concern during the series defeat to India was a lack of input from the middle-to-lower order, despite the star power in the Australia XI which sees players the calibre of Annabel Sutherland and Nicola Carey batting as low as 7-8.

That has shifted in England, with both producing explosive cameos alongside Georgia Wareham, who's outputs this tournament include innings of 32 off 22 and 41 off 18.

Australia's aggressive mentality has been clear this tournament. When a wicket falls, the response from those in the middle has not been to pull back, but rather attack harder to immediately put pressure back on the opposition bowlers.

Nitschke said this shift from Australia's batters, which is seeing them get the most out of their ultra-deep batting order, had been some time in the making.

"It's something that doesn't just happen," Nitschke said.

"It's something we talk about, and it's about trust and belief as well, and knowing that the way the game's played at the moment, we actually need to keep the game moving at the end of the day.

"I think that's the bottom line of it, and the players bought into that and have been excellent.

"For our batting group, having different contributors has been really pleasing coming into the pointy end.

"(Those contributions) through the middle is probably an area that we haven't had much from in the past.

"It's just been great to see all through the order that we're getting contributions, which is important."

Nitschke also pointed to the contributions from across the bowling group, which have been led by Kim Garth and Molineux in the Powerplay.

Australia used their tour of the West Indies in March and their warm-up games in the United Kingdom to give bowlers opportunities in less-familiar roles across the innings, arming Molineux with more options and ideas for the World Cup.

"I think batting sometimes steals the limelight in T20 cricket, but it's bowling that can actually make a huge difference to the tournament," Nitschke said.

"I've been really happy with all of how that group's been going – it was a really good start for us against South Africa, particularly.

"We've got some (more) options in the Powerplay now, and I think they've all done a really good job.

"Soph has been excellent in the powerplay for us and taking wickets most of the time, which is an area of the game that we've been targeting and wanting to make some inroads in, so that's been a really good addition.

"She's been excellent in making sure that we get everything right with our match-ups with the conditions."

Australia will remain cognisant of the threat posed by India, who started the tournament with two convincing wins before going down to South Africa in Manchester last Sunday.

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That has left Harmanpreet Kaur's team on the precipice of an early exit, nine months on from their breakthrough first ODI World Cup title.

That win came after they sensationally knocked Australia out in the semi-finals, but Nitschke when asked if there the prospect of eliminating India was an added motivator for her team, Nitschke played a very straight bat.

"We're just going to go to the game and prepare as we would, play the best we can, and do our best in that game, and if that happens, then that (India being knocked out) is just the collateral from it, I suppose.

"I think regardless of the net run rate, we will still want to continue to play a good brand of cricket and keep that momentum going, because we certainly know how quickly it can turn."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: beat Netherlands by 98 runs

June 24: beat Pakistan by 113 runs

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video