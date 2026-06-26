Hopes quits Sixers after being handed Heat, Bulls jobs

Former ODI allrounder 'wrestled' with call to leave Sydney Sixers only weeks after his appointment, but chance to lead Queensland Bulls too was an opportunity 'too good to miss'

A bizarre domestic coaching merry-go-round will see James Hopes, less than two months after being appointed to lead the Sydney Sixers, now take over the Brisbane Heat job instead after being handed the reins to the men's state program.

Sydney's powerhouse Big Bash team last month announced it was set for an "exciting new chapter" under Hopes after the former ODI allrounder won a competitive process to replace legendary mentor, Greg Shipperd.

But that chapter is over before it began, with Cricket NSW and Cricket Queensland today announcing Hopes had left the Sixers to take up dual jobs with the Brisbane Heat and Queensland Bulls.

"I wrestled with this decision as I was, and still am, very appreciative of being offered the Sixers role earlier this year," said Hopes, a two-time Sheffield Shield winner with the Bulls.

"However, to have the opportunity to take on the head coaching program with Queensland and live in Brisbane again was too good to miss."

Hopes replaces Johan Botha, who resigned earlier this month despite having a year to run on his deals with the Heat and the Bulls.

The Sixers expressed no ill-will towards Hopes. In a statement, the club said that while it was "disappointed by this decision", it understood "the significance of this opportunity for him and his family, and we wish him all the very best".

"The Sydney Sixers were impressed by the calibre of coaches who applied for the role (initially) and we look forward to progressing with the appointment of our new BBL Head Coach," the statement continued.

Cricket NSW, who parted ways contentiously with Shipperd last summer despite him taking the Sixers to the most recent BBL final, is now again on the hunt for his replacement at the SCG-based club.

CNSW has also recently installed Brad Haddin as Shipperd's replacement in the Blues' state program and appointed a new coach for its other BBL team, signing Andrew Flintoff to lead the Sydney Thunder.

Shipperd could be in the mix to take over at the Melbourne Renegades after Cricket Victoria's attempted restructure of its two BBL teams. Cameron White, previously in charge of the Renegades, looks set to take over at the Stars, while Peter Moores, the previous Stars coach, may remain at the club as an assistant.

Code Sports has reported former Australia wicketkeepers Luke Ronchi and Ryan Campbell are in contention for the Renegades job too.

Townsville product Hopes meanwhile returns to his native Queensland having become a highly-regarded assistant on the T20 franchise circuit.

He is the bowling coach for the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League and the Washington Freedom in the USA's Major League Cricket, both sides helmed by his former Australia captain, Ricky Ponting.

Hopes will link up with the Bulls next month with the state pre-season already underway.

"James is the right person to guide and develop our players, especially the exciting young talent that Queensland Cricket is producing," said Queensland Cricket chief executive Terry Svenson.

"He has proven leadership skills, has demonstrated his ability to build relationships and trust which benefits team performance, and brings extensive and up to date cricket knowledge and insights to his coaching.

"We believe our male program is building towards something special and are confident James will help to create an environment that will generate success.

"He will bring clarity, professionalism and maturity to our high-performance environment, and we are excited at what lies ahead for the Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat."