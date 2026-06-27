Wareham emerges from the shadows in crucial Cup role

Georgia Wareham often seems happiest when she is flying under the radar, but the Victorian's ascension to bona fide allrounder in the Australian team is ensuring she is now impossible to ignore.

The leg-spinner is on track for her finest T20 World Cup campaign with the ball yet, and, after several years of playing a key role for Melbourne Renegades with the bat, has carried that form into Australia's middle order.

Four matches into Australia's campaign in the United Kingdom – one that has seen their attack split the rewards – Wareham is their second highest wicket-taker behind captain Sophie Molineux, having taken five at an average of 6.6 with a miserly economy rate of 3.8.

The Victorian has never taken more than six wickets across a T20 World Cup campaign previously and should have at least two more opportunities to pass that record this time around.

Primarily picked as a defensive bowling option and not possessing the same flair as her wrist-spin counterpart Alana King, Wareham often flies under the radar despite a strong record that has her sitting as the second highest ranked Australian in the ICC's T20 bowling rankings behind quick Annabel Sutherland.

Australia's brains trust have also viewed the 27-year-old as an all-round option for several years, given her explosive capabilities with the willow.

A failed experiment at No.3 during the 2024 tournament saw those plans temporarily put on the backburner.

After a breakout season at No.5 for the Renegades in 2025-26 however, which contributed to Wareham being named player of the tournament, she has embraced her middle order role for Australia with renewed confidence at this tournament.

She has already produced two key innings of 32 off 22 balls against South Africa, and 41 off 18 against Netherlands.

"She's playing a really critical role there for us through the middle," Australia coach Shelley Nitschke said of Wareham.

"I don't think (it is) surprising to any of us that (you) see 'Wolfie' (Wareham) go about her work day in, day out.

"We've seen what she can do at domestic level across the world, and internally, we know what she's capable of.

"I think she's been on the cusp of having some performances like this for Australia, and it's certainly no surprise to us how she's playing.

"We've seen a couple of brilliant innings for us and (she's) bowling really well too … (she's) just a really key person in the team across all three skills."

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Wareham's evolution into a spinner who also plays a crucial role with the bat in the middle order, alongside Ashleigh Gardner, has given Australia the option of playing all four of their spinners at this the World Cup without sacrificing their depth of pace options.

No other team at the tournament has the same luxury, and while Molineux has her work cut out for her juggling all her bowling options – Australia have used eight bowlers twice in four matches – it does give them cover for almost any situation.

"We've got so much variety, and four spinners, not a lot of teams are doing that," Gardner said at Lord's on Friday.

"Everyone's got different strengths, which is a fantastic thing, and with the bat, we genuinely bat down to 11, which not a lot of teams can say they do.

"But that's the flexibility that we have within our order and the real depth that we have as well."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: beat Netherlands by 98 runs

June 24: beat Pakistan by 113 runs

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video