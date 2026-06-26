Duckett puts lean Ashes behind him to lead England fightback

England opener reveals new fitness regime has helped put him back on track after scoring 113 on day two against New Zealand

Ben Duckett believes addressing his fitness after a dismal winter sparked his return to form as England fought back in their deciding Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

The left-hander ended a run of 22 innings without a three-figure Test score with a fluent 113 off just 99 balls, having been dropped on eight by Henry Nicholls, to propel England to 2-223 in response to the Black Caps' 438 in the heat-sapping conditions.

Duckett had a chastening Ashes with a top-score of 42 compounded by a video on social media going viral appearing to show the opener in an inebriated and confused state during a mid-series break in Noosa.

The moment Ben Duckett went to his 88-ball century on his home ground ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cdBH0g4jqe — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 26, 2026

He revealed he has lost five to six kilograms since his return to Nottinghamshire and now feels vindicated following a seventh Test century, his first since a match-winning 149 against India at Headingley 12 months ago.

"It was incredible," said Duckett, who reached his ton off 88 balls with a scurried single before repeatedly fist pumping the air. "I think people probably saw what it meant to me with the celebration.

"I've not been scoring the runs I wanted, so to get over the line at my home ground meant a lot to me. I've done a lot of work here in the past few months, so it was incredibly special.

"I've been doing a lot of fitness since I got back from the winter and certainly got my rewards in the heat. It's been a good block for me, a refresh after a tough winter."

Duckett put on a run-a-ball 179 on a batter-friendly pitch alongside Jacob Bethell, who is poised for his first Test century on English soil after going to stumps at the end of day two unbeaten on 74.

Jacob Bethell looking in lovely touch today 😍 pic.twitter.com/cz5ZSeFeqV — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 26, 2026

England captain Ben Stokes led the initial fightback on Friday morning, defying the baking hot temperatures in a typically bloody-minded eight-over spell which yielded 3-13 to move to 250 Test scalps.

He finished with 4-70 on his England comeback, having missed last week's defeat at The Oval following the nightclub drama hours after the end of the first Test at Lord's.

Ben Stokes finds the thinnest of edges! 🤏 pic.twitter.com/yZ4s6AJjGn — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 26, 2026

New Zealand lost all 10 first innings wickets for 121 runs, seven of which fell on Friday after they resumed day two on 4-361.

It was Stokes who made the initial breakthrough on Thursday evening that ended a 317-run opening stand between centurions Tom Latham and Devon Conway, and the allrounder demonstrated his worth again.

"Ultimately we want to be a side that never gives up and wins from different positions," Duckett said.

"When Stokesy does that it's pretty impossible for everyone else not to get on his back and do the same.

"Stokesy makes things happen, he's done that throughout his whole career. Today probably won't get spoken about but it was another one of those incredible Ben Stokes performances."