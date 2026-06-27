Black Caps take control of third Test

Injury-hit Kiwis extended their lead to 204 by stumps on day three despite Jofra Archer's new-ball burst

New Zealand played themselves into a strong position on day three of the series-deciding third Test ‌against England at Trent Bridge.

After securing an 84-run first innings lead, the Black Caps overcame ‌a difficult start with the bat to extend it to 204 at the close on ‌3-120.

Rachin Ravindra made a valuable 60 not out, sharing an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 69 with Daryl Mitchell to put New Zealand in command on Saturday.

🔥 ARCHER STRIKES IN THE FIRST OVER! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YuwkX2DVGW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 27, 2026

Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway – centurions in the first innings – both went cheaply second time around.

Jofra Archer did the ‌damage, trapping Latham ‌lbw for ⁠four with the final ball of the opening over ​and then inducing Conway (5) to edge to first slip after unsettling him with a blow to his helmet. His menacing opening five-over burst yielded 2-12.

Gus Atkinson then removed Henry Nicholls for 16 with Harry Brook taking a sharp slip catch.

But Ravindra and Mitchell calmly steadied ⁠the ship, leaving England in a tight ‌corner ​after their first innings had fallen away disappointingly.

Resuming on 2-223, they subsided to 354 ​all out with ‌Nathan Smith - New Zealand's leading wicket-taker in the series with 14 – taking advantage ​of a surface offering far more help to the bowlers than on the first two days to take 4-91.

Without Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson and having ​lost ​Blair Tickner concussed by a ​short ball from Archer, the rest of the ‌New Zealand attack had to step up and they did.

Smith was well supported by Will O'Rourke who took 3-53 and Tickner's replacement Zak Foulkes, who finished with 3-35 including the key wickets of Ben Stokes and Harry Brook, who made 58 from ​80 balls.

It was, emphatically, New Zealand's day as they seek to inflict what ​would be a seventh ⁠defeat in nine tests on England.